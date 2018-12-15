Top News
December 15, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Maldives police freeze bank accounts of former president Yameen

FILE PHOTO: Abdulla Yameen attends a signing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 7, 2017. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Police in the Maldives have frozen the bank accounts of former president Abdulla Yameen, a statement said on Saturday.

The Maldives police said a total of 100 million Maldivian Rufiyaa ($6.58 million) in both U.S. dollars and the local currency have been frozen as a part of investigations into deals Yameen made during his tenure, many of them involving Chinese infrastructure projects.

Yameen has denied any wrongdoing and said that he took on loans to accelerate economic development.

($1 = 15.2000 rufiyaa)

Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; writing by Ranga Sirilal

