FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali PM and ministers resign to allow government reshuffle
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 29, 2017 / 4:54 PM / a day ago

Mali PM and ministers resign to allow government reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga and his government resigned on Friday, the president’s office said, without giving a reason.

Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga speaking to the media at Gao hospital, in Mali, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Files

Maiga is widely expected either to serve as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s campaign director for next year’s presidential election or to run in Keita’s place.

The president will soon name a new government, his office said in the statement. It will be the fifth to serve under Keita since his election in 2013. Usually fewer than half the ministers appointed to a new government have served in the previous cabinet.

Keita’s presidency has been dominated by security challenges posed by Islamist militants in northern and central Mali, who have regrouped since a French military intervention in 2013 to wage regular attacks on troops, U.N. peacekeepers and civilians.

Reporting By Adama Diarra; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.