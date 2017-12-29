Mali PM and ministers resign to allow government reshuffle

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga and his government resigned on Friday, the president’s office said, without giving a reason.

Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga speaking to the media at Gao hospital, in Mali, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Files

Maiga is widely expected either to serve as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s campaign director for next year’s presidential election or to run in Keita’s place.

The president will soon name a new government, his office said in the statement. It will be the fifth to serve under Keita since his election in 2013. Usually fewer than half the ministers appointed to a new government have served in the previous cabinet.

Keita’s presidency has been dominated by security challenges posed by Islamist militants in northern and central Mali, who have regrouped since a French military intervention in 2013 to wage regular attacks on troops, U.N. peacekeepers and civilians.