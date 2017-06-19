FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Al Qaeda's Mali affiliate claims it carried out tourist resort attack - U.S. SITE monitoring
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 2 months ago

Al Qaeda's Mali affiliate claims it carried out tourist resort attack - U.S. SITE monitoring

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An al Qaeda affiliate has claimed responsibility for an attack on a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside the Malian capital Bamako in which four people were killed, the U.S. SITE monitoring group said on Monday.

The monitoring group cited the militants' al-Zallaqa Media Foundation as saying in a statement on its Telegram channel that al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Mali, Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, had said the attack bears a message to the "Crusaders" that they will never be safe in the country.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra

