Gunmen attack two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Gunmen are attacking two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, a local official said on Wednesday, less than 50 km away from the site of a similar attack in which dozens were killed at the end of last week.

“Unidentified armed men on motorcycles are surrounding the village and firing at people,” mayor of the targeted Bankass district Moulaye Guindo said via telephone, adding that the attack was still ongoing in the villages of Ogoboro and Nomopere Bomba.

Guindo said there were people wounded who had been taken to a local hospital, but had no information on the number casualties.