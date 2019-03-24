Mali leader sacks two generals after ethnic massacre, jihadi attack

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita sacked and replaced two generals on Sunday after gunmen killed 134 Fulani herders in a surge of violence the insurgency-plagued country.

The ethnic bloodshed took place just days after a deadly assault by jihadists on an army post killed at least 23 soldiers, both in Mali’s central region.

The army chief of staff General M’Bemba Moussa Keita was removed and replaced by General Abdoulaye Coulibaly, while chief of land forces General Abdrahamane Baby was replaced by Brigadier-General Keba Sangare.