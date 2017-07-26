Germany says no indications Mali copter crash caused by attack

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - There is no indication any outside forces were involved in the military helicopter crash in Mali in which two German peacekeepers were killed on a U.N. mission on Wednesday, a German military officer said.

"The reason for the crash is still completely open. There is no evidence at this point of any outside factors," Vice Admiral Joachim Ruehle, deputy inspector general of the armed forces, told reporters. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)