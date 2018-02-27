FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:37 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. subpoenas Mallinckrodt for information on opioid painkillers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt Plc on Tuesday said that it had received a grand jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in Florida seeking documents related to generic drugs it produces that contain the opioid painkiller oxymorphone.

The drugmaker disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it received a subpoena on Jan. 27 seeking documents related to the company’s distribution, marketing and sale of oxymorphone generic products. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
