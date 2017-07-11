FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Mallinckrodt settles U.S. opioid drug probe for $35 million
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
July 11, 2017 / 7:04 PM / a month ago

REFILE-Mallinckrodt settles U.S. opioid drug probe for $35 million

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix slug)

July 11 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc, one of the largest manufacturers of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, will pay $35 million to resolve allegations that the company failed to report suspicious drug orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The deal marked a record settlement of claims that a drugmaker failed to properly notify the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious orders for drugs such as oxycodone, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

