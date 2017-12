VALLETTA - Dec 5 (Reuters) - Three men were charged in Malta on Tuesday with murder over a car bomb blast that killed anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to a statement read out in court.

Caruana Galizia died instantly when her car was blown up as she drove out of her home on Oct. 16, a killing that shocked Malta and raised concern within the European Union about the rule of law on the tiny Mediterranean island. (Reporting by Chris Scicluna; editing by Mark Heinrich)