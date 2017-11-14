EU Parliament names press room after murdered Maltese journalist

STRASBOURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Parliament named its press room in Strasbourg after Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Maltese journalist killed last month in a car bomb after years of reporting allegations of deep-rooted corruption on the island.

On a day when the EU legislature debated a broadly supported resolution questioning the rule of law in Malta and demanding answers on allegations of high-level money laundering made by Caruana Galizia, the ceremony underlined the pressure the Union’s smallest state has found itself under since her Oct. 16 murder.

In the auditorium used for news conferences in Parliament’s Strasbourg seat, the new name above the door would, Parliament President Antonio Tajani said, ensure that from now on “we will not turn our eyes away from what happened in Malta”.

At the Parliament’s other home, in Brussels, the press room is named after Anna Politkovskaya, the Russian investigative journalist shot dead in her apartment block in Moscow in 2006 in a killing opposition leaders blamed on the Kremlin.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who had sued Caruana Galizia and one of her sons for libel over allegations of graft, has vowed to track down her killers and insists that the Maltese state is fully compliant with EU standards.

Peter Caruana Galizia, the dead journalist’s husband, said during the naming ceremony in Strasbourg in the presence of other family members that Malta’s political elite had “deep and wide” links to money laundering networks and the country had “slipped further and further away from European values”. (Writing by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; Editing by Richard Balmforth)