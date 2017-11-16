FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue
#Money News
November 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United posted a 17.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue helped by strong growth in both broadcasting and commercial businesses.

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v West Ham United - EFL Cup Quarter Final - Old Trafford - 30/11/16 General view before the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

United, whose leading players include Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, are currently top of their group in the lucrative Champions League competition and are second in the 20-team English Premier League.

The club’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to Sept 30 rose to 36.6 million pounds ($48.3 million) from 31.2 million pounds a year earlier, reflecting its participation in this season’s Champions League, Europe’s top club tournament.

Revenue for the period came in at 141 million pounds, compared with 120.2 million pounds year ago.

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
