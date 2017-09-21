FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Manchester United expect to match record revenue in 2017-18
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 21, 2017 / 11:22 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Manchester United expect to match record revenue in 2017-18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United said it was likely to maintain revenue around last year’s record level in 2017-18 as it returns to the lucrative European Champions League.

United, whose top players include Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, are currently joint top of the English Premier League and have qualified for the Champions League after winning the second-tier Europa League last season.

Controlled by the American Glazer family, United forecast revenue of between 575 million pounds and 585 million pounds in 2017-18.

That would be broadly in line with record revenue of 581 million pounds ($782.8 million) in the year to June 30.

United reported core profit of 199.8 million pounds in the year. That figure was likely to slip to between 175-185 million pounds in the current year. ($1 = 0.7419 pounds) ($1 = 0.7422 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.