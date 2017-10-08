FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Mantra Group receives $917 mln bid from French hotel group
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2017 / 11:21 PM / in 9 days

Australia's Mantra Group receives $917 mln bid from French hotel group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian hotel company Mantra Group said on Monday it had received an indicative proposal from French hotel group Accor SA at A$3.96 per share for a buyout price of A$1.18 billion ($916.98 million).

Accor has been granted access to due diligence to determine if a deal can be agreed upon and recommended unanimously by the Mantra board, Mantra said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

$1 = 1.2868 Australian dollars Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.