Australia's Mantra Group unanimously approves Accor offer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 5 days ago

Australia's Mantra Group unanimously approves Accor offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd on Thursday unanimously approved the bid by France’s Accor SA to acquire all the shares of the company at a price of A$3.96 per share, including a potential special dividend.

On Monday, Mantra Group had confirmed that Accor, already the biggest hotelier in Australia, had bid A$1.18 billion ($919.81 million) for the company in a deal that would combine the two biggest hotel owners in Australia. ($1 = 1.2829 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Reporting by Stephen Coates)

