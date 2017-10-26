FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple Leaf Foods posts 18 pct rise in profit
October 26, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in a day

Maple Leaf Foods posts 18 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported an 18.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its prepared meats business.

The company’s net earnings rose to C$37.6 million ($29.4 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$31.8 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf, which is one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, said sales rose 6.6 percent to C$908.4 million. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

