LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British electrical retailer Maplin entered administration on Wednesday after failing to find a buyer for the business, its CEO said in a statement, becoming another victim of tough conditions on the UK high street.

Maplin operates over 200 stores in Britain and Ireland, and became the second high street chain to collapse on Wednesday after Toys R Us also entered administration. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)