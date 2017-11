Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Marathon Oil Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by higher costs.

The company’s net loss widened to $599 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $192 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s revenue rose to $1.25 billion from $990 million. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)