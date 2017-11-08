FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Marco Polo signs deals to raise up to $44 mln
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 10:05 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Singapore's Marco Polo signs deals to raise up to $44 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine Ltd, a struggling marine logistics firm, said it signed conditional agreements with several investors to raise total funds of up to S$60 million ($44 million) as part of its debt restructuring exercise.

The investors include the private investment vehicle of David Teo, a founder of food and drink maker Super Group that was acquired by JAB Holding, and Lim Chap Huat, chairman of Singapore-listed Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd.

$1 = 1.3628 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.