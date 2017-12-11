Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has again turned down fish farmer Marine Harvest’s application for farming volumes related to its experimental “Marine Donut” concept

* So-called development licenses are an effort to spur long-term growth in the Norwegian salmon business and prevent the spread of sea lice, a parasite, which today hampers growth

* The regulator only wants to allow a volume of 1,100 tonnes for the Donut concept, while the company had applied for a permit to farm 5,140 tonnes

* The company’s complaint will now move to the Ministry of Industry and Fisheries for further processing, the regulator added Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)