FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2018 / 5:42 AM / a day ago

Salmon farmer Marine Harvest's Q4 dividend lags, plans cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, set a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter dividend on Wednesday and launched a programme to cut costs by 50 million euros ($61.89 million).

The company plans to pay a quarterly dividend of 2.60 Norwegian crowns per share, compared with 3.40 in the third quarter, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a payout of 2.92 crowns. ($1 = 0.8079 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.