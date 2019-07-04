Investors pulled $15.1 billion from stocks amid caution over U.S.-China trade talks: BAML

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors pulled $15.1 billion from equity funds after near record selling in the United States ahead of the G20 Summit, and piled $6.3 billion into bonds in the four trading days to July 2, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Thursday.

Last Friday saw the fifth largest ever day of U.S. equity selling worth $15.7 billion ahead of the crucial G20 summit when U.S. and Chinese Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met to discuss the trade spat.

The truce over trade and the decision to relax a ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd that resulted from the meeting triggered the second-largest ever weekly inflows, worth $2.4 billion, into technology funds, BAML said, citing EPFR data.

The equity outflows included $10.9 billion from exchange trade funds and $4.2 billion from mutual funds. The United States suffered the biggest loss of cash, worth $13.8 billion, while outflows from Europe resumed, worth $2 billion.

Japan had modest inflows of $1.3 billion while emerging markets saw $500 million in outflows.

Bonds drew in cash for the 26th straight week, with inflows of $6.3 billion.

The report covered four trading days to July 2, rather than the usual five due to the U.S. holiday on Thursday.