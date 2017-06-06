RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 5

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/20.50 44.50/46.50 70.50/72.50 94.50/96.50 1100 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.25/72.25 94.25/96.25 1200 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.25/72.25 94.25/96.25 1300 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.50/72.50 94.50/96.50 1400 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.50/72.50 94.50/96.50 1500 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.50/72.50 94.75/96.75 1600 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.50/72.50 94.75/96.75 1715 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.50/72.50 94.75/96.75 (Closing Jun 2) 1715 19.50/21.00 45.25/47.25 71.25/73.25 95.25/97.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 120.75/122.75 145.00/147.00 168.50/170.50 195.50/197.50 1100 120.25/122.25 144.25/146.25 167.50/169.50 194.75/196.75 1200 120.25/122.25 144.50/146.50 168.00/170.00 195.25/197.25 1300 120.75/122.75 145.25/147.25 169.00/171.00 196.25/198.25 1400 120.50/122.50 145.00/147.00 168.75/170.75 196.00/198.00 1500 120.75/122.70 145.25/147.20 169.00/171.00 196.00/198.00 1600 120.75/122.75 145.25/147.25 169.00/171.00 196.25/198.25 1715 120.75/122.75 145.25/147.25 169.00/171.00 196.25/198.25 (Closing Jun 2) 1715 121.25/123.25 145.50/147.50 169.00/171.00 196.25/198.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 293.50/295.50 1100 217.50/219.50 240.00/242.00 266.00/268.00 293.00/295.00 1200 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 293.50/295.50 1300 219.00/221.00 241.75/243.75 268.00/270.00 295.00/297.00 1400 218.75/220.75 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 1500 218.75/220.70 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 1600 219.00/221.00 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 1715 219.00/221.00 241.75/243.75 267.75/269.75 295.00/297.00 (Closing Jun 2) 1715 219.00/221.00 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 294.50/296.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.80% 4.78% 4.77% 4.74% 4.72% 4.70% 1100 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.73% 4.70% 4.68% 1200 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.69% 1300 4.75% 4.76% 4.77% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 1400 4.75% 4.76% 4.77% 4.74% 4.72% 4.70% 1500 4.75% 4.76% 4.77% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 1600 4.75% 4.76% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.71% 1715 4.75% 4.76% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.71% (Closing Jun 2) 1715 4.77% 4.76% 4.75% 4.73% 4.71% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.66% 1100 4.66% 4.66% 4.66% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% 1200 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 1300 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.70% 4.71% 4.69% 1400 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.69% 4.70% 4.68% 1500 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.70% 4.68% 1600 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 1715 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% (Closing Jun 2) 1715 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3550/64.3650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com