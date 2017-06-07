RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 6

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.75/19.25 43.50/45.50 69.50/71.50 93.75/95.75 1100 17.75/19.25 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.50/95.50 1200 17.50/19.00 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.50/95.50 1300 17.50/19.00 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.25/95.25 1400 17.50/19.50 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.50/95.50 1500 17.50/19.50 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.50/95.50 1600 17.50/19.50 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.50/95.50 1715 17.50/19.00 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.50/95.50 (Closing Jun 5) 1715 18.50/20.00 44.25/46.25 70.50/72.50 94.75/96.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.75/121.75 144.25/146.25 168.00/170.00 195.25/197.25 1100 119.50/121.50 144.00/146.00 167.75/169.75 195.00/197.00 1200 119.50/121.50 143.75/145.75 167.25/169.25 194.50/196.50 1300 119.25/121.20 143.75/145.70 167.50/169.50 194.75/196.70 1400 119.75/121.75 144.25/146.25 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 1500 119.75/121.75 144.25/146.25 168.00/170.00 195.25/197.25 1600 119.75/121.75 144.25/146.25 168.00/170.00 195.25/197.25 1715 119.75/121.75 144.25/146.25 168.00/170.00 195.50/197.50 (Closing Jun 5) 1715 120.75/122.75 145.25/147.25 169.00/171.00 196.25/198.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 293.50/295.50 1100 217.50/219.50 240.00/242.00 266.00/268.00 293.00/295.00 1200 217.00/219.00 239.50/241.50 265.50/267.50 292.50/294.50 1300 217.50/219.50 240.00/242.00 266.00/268.00 293.00/295.00 1400 217.50/219.50 240.00/242.00 266.00/268.00 293.00/295.00 1500 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 293.50/295.50 1600 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 293.50/295.50 1715 218.25/220.25 241.00/243.00 267.00/269.00 294.00/296.00 (Closing Jun 5) 1715 219.00/221.00 241.75/243.75 267.75/269.75 295.00/297.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.77% 4.76% 4.76% 4.74% 4.72% 4.71% 1100 4.75% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1200 4.72% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.69% 1300 4.72% 4.74% 4.74% 4.72% 4.70% 4.69% 1400 4.75% 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1500 4.75% 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1600 4.74% 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% 1715 4.72% 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% (Closing Jun 5) 1715 4.75% 4.76% 4.77% 4.75% 4.72% 4.71% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.70% 4.69% 4.68% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 1100 4.69% 4.69% 4.67% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 1200 4.68% 4.68% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 1300 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 1400 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 1500 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.69% 4.67% 1600 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 1715 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% (Closing Jun 5) 1715 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4250/64.4350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com