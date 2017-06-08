RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 7

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 6) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.75/18.25 42.50/44.50 68.50/70.50 92.50/94.50 1100 16.50/18.00 42.25/44.25 68.25/70.25 92.25/94.25 1200 16.50/18.50 42.25/44.25 68.00/70.00 92.25/94.25 1300 16.25/18.25 42.00/44.00 68.00/70.00 92.25/94.25 1400 16.50/18.50 42.50/44.50 68.50/70.50 92.75/94.75 1500 16.50/18.00 41.75/43.75 67.50/69.50 91.50/93.50 1600 16.25/18.25 42.25/44.25 68.00/70.00 92.00/94.00 1715 16.50/18.00 42.00/44.00 68.00/70.00 92.25/94.25 (Closing Jun 6) 1715 17.50/19.00 43.25/45.25 69.25/71.25 93.50/95.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.50/120.50 143.00/145.00 166.75/168.70 194.00/196.00 1100 118.00/120.00 142.50/144.50 166.25/168.20 193.50/195.50 1200 118.50/120.50 143.00/145.00 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 1300 118.50/120.50 143.00/145.00 166.50/168.50 193.75/195.75 1400 118.75/120.70 143.25/145.20 167.00/169.00 194.25/196.20 1500 117.25/119.25 141.25/143.25 164.50/166.50 191.50/193.50 1600 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 165.00/167.00 191.50/193.50 1715 118.00/120.00 141.75/143.75 164.75/166.75 191.75/193.75 (Closing Jun 6) 1715 119.75/121.75 144.25/146.25 168.00/170.00 195.50/197.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.75/218.70 239.50/241.50 265.50/267.50 292.50/294.50 1100 216.00/218.00 238.50/240.50 264.50/266.50 291.50/293.50 1200 216.00/218.00 238.50/240.50 264.50/266.50 291.50/293.50 1300 216.50/218.50 239.00/241.00 265.00/267.00 292.00/294.00 1400 217.00/219.00 239.50/241.50 265.50/267.50 292.50/294.50 1500 214.00/216.00 236.50/238.50 262.50/264.50 289.50/291.50 1600 213.75/215.75 236.00/238.00 262.00/264.00 289.00/291.00 1715 214.25/216.25 236.75/238.75 262.75/264.75 289.50/291.50 (Closing Jun 6) 1715 218.25/220.25 241.00/243.00 267.00/269.00 294.00/296.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.72% 4.69% 4.68% 1100 4.69% 4.72% 4.72% 4.70% 4.68% 4.67% 1200 4.71% 4.71% 4.71% 4.71% 4.69% 4.68% 1300 4.67% 4.69% 4.71% 4.71% 4.70% 4.68% 1400 4.73% 4.74% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.69% 1500 4.66% 4.67% 4.68% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% 1600 4.69% 4.72% 4.71% 4.70% 4.68% 4.65% 1715 4.68% 4.70% 4.72% 4.71% 4.68% 4.65% (Closing Jun 6) 1715 4.72% 4.73% 4.74% 4.73% 4.71% 4.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.66% 1100 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.66% 4.67% 4.65% 1200 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.66% 4.65% 1300 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 1400 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 1500 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.63% 4.64% 4.63% 1600 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.62% 4.63% 4.62% 1715 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.63% 4.64% 4.63% (Closing Jun 6) 1715 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3250/64.3350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com