RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 8

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 39.50/41.50 65.00/67.00 88.50/90.50 1100 14.25/16.25 40.25/42.25 66.00/68.00 89.50/91.50 1200 14.50/16.50 40.25/42.25 66.00/68.00 89.50/91.50 1300 14.50/16.50 40.25/42.25 66.00/68.00 89.50/91.50 1400 14.25/16.25 40.25/42.25 66.00/68.00 89.75/91.75 1500 14.25/15.75 39.75/41.75 65.75/67.75 90.00/92.00 1600 14.50/16.00 40.00/42.00 66.00/68.00 90.25/92.25 1715 14.50/16.00 40.00/42.00 66.00/68.00 90.00/92.00 (Closing Jun 7) 1715 16.50/18.00 42.00/44.00 68.00/70.00 92.25/94.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.50/115.50 136.75/138.70 159.25/161.20 185.75/187.70 1100 115.25/117.25 138.75/140.75 161.25/163.25 187.75/189.75 1200 115.00/117.00 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 187.50/189.50 1300 115.00/117.00 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 187.50/189.50 1400 115.50/117.50 139.00/141.00 161.50/163.50 188.00/190.00 1500 115.50/117.50 138.75/140.75 161.25/163.25 187.75/189.75 1600 115.75/117.75 139.00/141.00 161.50/163.50 187.75/189.75 1715 115.50/117.50 138.75/140.75 161.25/163.25 187.75/189.75 (Closing Jun 7) 1715 118.00/120.00 141.75/143.75 164.75/166.75 191.75/193.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.25/210.20 230.50/232.50 256.25/258.20 282.50/284.50 1100 210.00/212.00 232.00/234.00 257.50/259.50 284.00/286.00 1200 209.50/211.50 231.50/233.50 257.00/259.00 283.50/285.50 1300 209.50/211.50 231.50/233.50 257.00/259.00 283.50/285.50 1400 210.25/212.25 232.50/234.50 258.00/260.00 284.50/286.50 1500 210.00/212.00 232.25/234.25 258.00/260.00 284.50/286.50 1600 210.00/212.00 232.25/234.25 258.00/260.00 284.50/286.50 1715 210.00/212.00 232.25/234.25 258.00/260.00 284.50/286.50 (Closing Jun 7) 1715 214.25/216.25 236.75/238.75 262.75/264.75 289.50/291.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.73% 4.68% 4.67% 4.63% 4.58% 4.55% 1100 4.78% 4.76% 4.73% 4.69% 4.65% 4.62% 1200 4.81% 4.76% 4.73% 4.69% 4.65% 4.61% 1300 4.82% 4.76% 4.73% 4.69% 4.65% 4.61% 1400 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 1500 4.72% 4.73% 4.73% 4.71% 4.66% 4.62% 1600 4.77% 4.75% 4.75% 4.73% 4.67% 4.63% 1715 4.78% 4.76% 4.75% 4.72% 4.67% 4.63% (Closing Jun 7) 1715 4.68% 4.70% 4.72% 4.71% 4.68% 4.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.54% 4.54% 4.54% 4.56% 4.56% 4.55% 1100 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59% 4.57% 1200 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.58% 4.57% 1300 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.58% 4.57% 1400 4.60% 4.59% 4.59% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 1500 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.59% 4.60% 4.58% 1600 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 1715 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.61% 4.59% (Closing Jun 7) 1715 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.63% 4.64% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2100/64.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com