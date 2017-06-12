RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 9

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.00 39.25/41.25 65.25/67.25 89.25/91.25 1100 13.50/15.00 39.25/41.25 65.25/67.25 89.25/91.25 1200 13.50/15.50 39.50/41.50 65.50/67.50 89.25/91.25 1300 13.50/15.50 39.50/41.50 65.50/67.50 89.25/91.25 1400 13.50/15.50 39.50/41.50 65.50/67.50 89.25/91.25 1500 13.75/15.25 39.25/41.25 65.25/67.25 88.75/90.75 1600 13.50/15.00 39.00/41.00 65.00/67.00 88.50/90.50 1715 13.75/15.25 39.25/41.25 65.25/67.25 88.75/90.75 (Closing Jun 8) 1715 14.50/16.00 40.00/42.00 66.00/68.00 90.00/92.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.75/116.75 138.00/140.00 160.50/162.50 187.00/189.00 1100 114.75/116.70 138.00/140.00 160.50/162.50 186.75/188.70 1200 115.00/117.00 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 187.00/189.00 1300 115.00/117.00 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 187.00/189.00 1400 115.00/117.00 138.50/140.50 161.00/163.00 187.00/189.00 1500 114.25/116.25 137.50/139.50 160.00/162.00 186.00/188.00 1600 114.00/116.00 137.00/139.00 159.25/161.25 185.25/187.25 1715 114.25/116.25 137.25/139.25 159.50/161.50 185.50/187.50 (Closing Jun 8) 1715 115.50/117.50 138.75/140.75 161.25/163.25 187.75/189.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.25/211.25 231.50/233.50 257.00/259.00 283.50/285.50 1100 209.00/211.00 231.00/233.00 256.50/258.50 283.00/285.00 1200 209.00/211.00 231.00/233.00 256.50/258.50 283.00/285.00 1300 209.00/211.00 231.00/233.00 256.50/258.50 283.00/285.00 1400 209.00/211.00 231.00/233.00 256.50/258.50 283.00/285.00 1500 208.00/210.00 230.00/232.00 255.50/257.50 282.00/284.00 1600 207.25/209.25 229.25/231.25 254.75/256.75 281.00/283.00 1715 207.50/209.50 229.50/231.50 255.00/257.00 281.50/283.50 (Closing Jun 8) 1715 210.00/212.00 232.25/234.25 258.00/260.00 284.50/286.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.76% 4.77% 4.76% 4.72% 4.67% 4.63% 1100 4.76% 4.76% 4.75% 4.72% 4.67% 4.63% 1200 4.81% 4.79% 4.76% 4.73% 4.69% 4.64% 1300 4.81% 4.79% 4.76% 4.73% 4.68% 4.64% 1400 4.81% 4.78% 4.76% 4.72% 4.68% 4.64% 1500 4.79% 4.76% 4.74% 4.70% 4.65% 4.61% 1600 4.74% 4.74% 4.72% 4.69% 4.64% 4.59% 1715 4.79% 4.76% 4.74% 4.70% 4.65% 4.60% (Closing Jun 8) 1715 4.78% 4.76% 4.75% 4.72% 4.67% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.60% 4.59% 1100 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 1200 4.61% 4.60% 4.58% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 1300 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 1400 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 1500 4.58% 4.57% 4.56% 4.57% 4.57% 4.56% 1600 4.57% 4.55% 4.54% 4.56% 4.56% 4.55% 1715 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% 4.56% 4.57% 4.56% (Closing Jun 8) 1715 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.61% 4.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2400/64.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com