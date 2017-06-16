RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 15

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 14) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.25/09.75 34.25/36.25 60.25/62.25 84.00/86.00 1100 08.25/09.75 34.25/36.25 60.25/62.25 83.75/85.75 1200 08.25/09.75 34.25/36.25 60.25/62.25 84.00/86.00 1300 08.50/10.00 34.50/36.50 60.50/62.50 84.25/86.25 1400 08.50/10.00 34.50/36.50 60.50/62.50 84.25/86.25 1500 08.25/10.25 34.25/36.25 60.25/62.25 84.25/86.25 1600 08.50/10.00 34.25/36.25 60.25/62.25 84.00/86.00 1715 08.75/10.25 34.75/36.75 60.75/62.75 84.75/86.75 (Closing Jun 14) 1715 11.00/12.50 37.00/39.00 63.25/65.25 87.00/89.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.75/111.70 133.00/135.00 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 1100 109.50/111.50 133.00/135.00 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 1200 109.75/111.75 133.25/135.25 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 1300 110.00/112.00 133.50/135.50 156.25/158.25 182.00/184.00 1400 110.00/112.00 133.50/135.50 156.25/158.25 182.00/184.00 1500 110.00/112.00 133.75/135.75 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 1600 109.75/111.75 133.50/135.50 156.50/158.50 182.00/184.00 1715 110.75/112.75 134.75/136.75 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 (Closing Jun 14) 1715 112.75/114.75 136.00/138.00 158.50/160.50 184.00/186.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 276.00/278.00 1100 203.00/205.00 225.00/227.00 250.00/252.00 276.00/278.00 1200 203.50/205.50 225.50/227.50 250.50/252.50 276.50/278.50 1300 204.00/206.00 226.00/228.00 251.00/253.00 277.00/279.00 1400 204.00/206.00 226.00/228.00 251.00/253.00 277.00/279.00 1500 204.25/206.25 226.00/228.00 251.00/253.00 277.00/279.00 1600 204.00/206.00 226.00/228.00 251.00/253.00 277.00/279.00 1715 206.25/208.25 228.25/230.25 253.50/255.50 279.50/281.50 (Closing Jun 14) 1715 206.00/208.00 228.00/230.00 253.00/255.00 279.00/281.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.75% 4.76% 4.74% 4.70% 4.65% 4.62% 1100 4.75% 4.76% 4.73% 4.69% 4.65% 4.62% 1200 4.75% 4.76% 4.74% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 1300 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.67% 4.63% 1400 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.71% 4.67% 4.63% 1500 4.76% 4.75% 4.74% 4.70% 4.67% 4.63% 1600 4.75% 4.75% 4.73% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% 1715 4.82% 4.79% 4.76% 4.72% 4.69% 4.67% (Closing Jun 14) 1715 4.79% 4.80% 4.77% 4.73% 4.68% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 4.56% 4.55% 4.54% 1100 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 4.56% 4.55% 4.54% 1200 4.60% 4.57% 4.56% 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% 1300 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 1400 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 1500 4.61% 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% 1600 4.60% 4.57% 4.56% 4.57% 4.56% 4.54% 1715 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% (Closing Jun 14) 1715 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5350/64.5450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com