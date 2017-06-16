FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 15
June 15, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 15

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        02.00/05.00      00.50/01.50      01.50/03.50
                02.84%           02.84%           02.84%
                                (Jun 14)            
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.84%           02.84%           02.84%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUN            JUL           AUG            SEP
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  08.25/09.75    34.25/36.25    60.25/62.25   84.00/86.00
 1100  08.25/09.75    34.25/36.25    60.25/62.25   83.75/85.75
 1200  08.25/09.75    34.25/36.25    60.25/62.25   84.00/86.00
 1300  08.50/10.00    34.50/36.50    60.50/62.50   84.25/86.25
 1400  08.50/10.00    34.50/36.50    60.50/62.50   84.25/86.25
 1500  08.25/10.25    34.25/36.25    60.25/62.25   84.25/86.25
 1600  08.50/10.00    34.25/36.25    60.25/62.25   84.00/86.00
 1715  08.75/10.25    34.75/36.75    60.75/62.75   84.75/86.75
                          (Closing Jun 14)
 1715  11.00/12.50    37.00/39.00    63.25/65.25   87.00/89.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      OCT            NOV            DEC            JAN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 109.75/111.70  133.00/135.00  155.50/157.50  181.00/183.00
 1100 109.50/111.50  133.00/135.00  155.50/157.50  181.00/183.00
 1200 109.75/111.75  133.25/135.25  156.00/158.00  181.50/183.50
 1300 110.00/112.00  133.50/135.50  156.25/158.25  182.00/184.00
 1400 110.00/112.00  133.50/135.50  156.25/158.25  182.00/184.00
 1500 110.00/112.00  133.75/135.75  156.50/158.50  182.50/184.50
 1600 109.75/111.75  133.50/135.50  156.50/158.50  182.00/184.00
 1715 110.75/112.75  134.75/136.75  158.00/160.00  184.00/186.00
                         (Closing Jun 14)
 1715 112.75/114.75  136.00/138.00  158.50/160.50  184.00/186.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB            MAR            APR            MAY 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 203.00/205.00  225.00/227.00  250.00/252.00  276.00/278.00
 1100 203.00/205.00  225.00/227.00  250.00/252.00  276.00/278.00
 1200 203.50/205.50  225.50/227.50  250.50/252.50  276.50/278.50
 1300 204.00/206.00  226.00/228.00  251.00/253.00  277.00/279.00
 1400 204.00/206.00  226.00/228.00  251.00/253.00  277.00/279.00
 1500 204.25/206.25  226.00/228.00  251.00/253.00  277.00/279.00
 1600 204.00/206.00  226.00/228.00  251.00/253.00  277.00/279.00
 1715 206.25/208.25  228.25/230.25  253.50/255.50  279.50/281.50
                         (Closing Jun 14)
 1715 206.00/208.00  228.00/230.00  253.00/255.00  279.00/281.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.75%    4.76%    4.74%      4.70%     4.65%   4.62%
 1100   4.75%    4.76%    4.73%      4.69%     4.65%   4.62%
 1200   4.75%    4.76%    4.74%      4.70%     4.66%   4.63%
 1300   4.79%    4.78%    4.75%      4.71%     4.67%   4.63%
 1400   4.79%    4.78%    4.75%      4.71%     4.67%   4.63%
 1500   4.76%    4.75%    4.74%      4.70%     4.67%   4.63%
 1600   4.75%    4.75%    4.73%      4.69%     4.66%   4.63%
 1715   4.82%    4.79%    4.76%      4.72%     4.69%   4.67%
                          (Closing Jun 14)
 1715   4.79%    4.80%    4.77%      4.73%     4.68%   4.63%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.58%    4.56%    4.55%      4.56%     4.55%   4.54%
 1100   4.58%    4.56%    4.55%      4.56%     4.55%   4.54%
 1200   4.60%    4.57%    4.56%      4.57%     4.56%   4.55%
 1300   4.60%    4.58%    4.57%      4.58%     4.56%   4.55%
 1400   4.60%    4.58%    4.57%      4.58%     4.57%   4.55%
 1500   4.61%    4.58%    4.57%      4.57%     4.56%   4.55%
 1600   4.60%    4.57%    4.56%      4.57%     4.56%   4.54%
 1715   4.64%    4.62%    4.60%      4.61%     4.59%   4.58%
                          (Closing Jun 14)
 1715   4.60%    4.58%    4.57%      4.57%     4.56%   4.55%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5350/64.5450 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

