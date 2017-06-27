FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 23
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 23, 2017 / 4:44 AM / a month ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 23

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        02.50/05.50      02.00/04.00      00.50/01.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
                                (Jun 22)            
 1000        03.00/06.00      00.50/01.50      02.50/04.50
                03.39%           02.83%           03.54%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUN            JUL           AUG            SEP
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  01.00/02.00    27.00/28.50    53.00/55.00   77.00/79.00
 1100  01.25/02.25    27.00/28.50    52.75/54.75   76.50/78.50
 1200  01.25/02.25    27.00/28.50    52.75/54.75   76.50/78.50
 1300  01.00/02.00    26.75/28.75    52.75/54.75   76.75/78.75
 1400  01.25/02.25    27.00/28.50    53.00/55.00   76.75/78.75
 1500  01.25/02.25    27.00/29.00    53.00/55.00   76.75/78.75
 1600  01.00/02.00    26.75/28.75    52.75/54.75   76.75/78.75
 1715  01.25/02.25    27.25/29.25    53.25/55.25   77.00/79.00
                          (Closing Jun 22) 
 1715  01.75/02.75    27.75/29.75    53.75/55.75   77.75/79.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      OCT            NOV            DEC            JAN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  148.75/150.75  174.50/176.50
 1100 102.00/104.00  125.50/127.50  148.25/150.25  173.75/175.75
 1200 102.00/104.00  125.50/127.50  148.25/150.25  173.75/175.75
 1300 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  148.75/150.75  174.50/176.50
 1400 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  148.75/150.75  174.50/176.50
 1500 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  148.75/150.75  174.50/176.50
 1600 102.50/104.50  126.25/128.25  149.00/151.00  175.00/177.00
 1715 102.75/104.75  126.50/128.50  149.50/151.50  175.50/177.50
                         (Closing Jun 22) 
 1715 103.25/105.25  126.75/128.75  149.50/151.50  175.00/177.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB            MAR            APR            MAY 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 196.50/198.50  218.50/220.50  243.50/245.50  269.50/271.50
 1100 195.75/197.75  217.50/219.50  242.50/244.50  268.50/270.50
 1200 195.75/197.75  217.50/219.50  242.50/244.50  268.50/270.50
 1300 196.25/198.25  218.00/220.00  243.00/245.00  269.00/271.00
 1400 196.50/198.50  218.50/220.50  243.50/245.50  269.50/271.50
 1500 196.50/198.50  218.50/220.50  243.50/245.50  269.50/271.50
 1600 197.00/199.00  219.00/221.00  244.00/246.00  270.00/272.00
 1715 197.50/199.50  219.50/221.50  244.75/246.70  271.00/273.00
                          (Closing Jun 22) 
 1715 196.75/198.75  218.50/220.50  243.50/245.50  269.50/271.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.75%    4.77%    4.74%      4.68%     4.64%   4.60%
 1100   4.76%    4.75%    4.71%      4.66%     4.62%   4.59%
 1200   4.76%    4.75%    4.71%      4.66%     4.62%   4.59%
 1300   4.76%    4.75%    4.73%      4.69%     4.64%   4.61%
 1400   4.76%    4.78%    4.73%      4.69%     4.64%   4.61%
 1500   4.81%    4.78%    4.73%      4.69%     4.64%   4.61%
 1600   4.75%    4.75%    4.73%      4.69%     4.65%   4.61%
 1715   4.84%    4.80%    4.75%      4.70%     4.66%   4.63%
                         (Closing Jun 22) 
 1715   4.77%    4.76%    4.74%      4.68%     4.63%   4.60%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.58%    4.56%    4.55%      4.56%     4.54%   4.52%
 1100   4.56%    4.54%    4.53%      4.54%     4.52%   4.51%
 1200   4.56%    4.54%    4.53%      4.54%     4.52%   4.51%
 1300   4.58%    4.56%    4.54%      4.56%     4.54%   4.52%
 1400   4.58%    4.56%    4.55%      4.57%     4.55%   4.53%
 1500   4.58%    4.56%    4.55%      4.57%     4.55%   4.53%
 1600   4.59%    4.57%    4.56%      4.58%     4.55%   4.53%
 1715   4.60%    4.58%    4.57%      4.59%     4.57%   4.55%
                         (Closing Jun 22) 
 1715   4.56%    4.54%    4.53%      4.54%     4.52%   4.51%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5200/64.5300 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.