RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jun 27

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 23) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 52.50/54.50 76.75/78.75 1100 00.50/01.50 26.50/28.50 52.50/54.50 76.75/78.75 1200 00.25/01.25 26.25/28.25 52.25/54.25 76.50/78.50 1300 00.25/01.25 26.25/27.75 52.25/54.25 76.25/78.25 1400 00.25/01.25 26.25/27.75 52.25/54.25 76.25/78.25 1500 00.50/01.00 26.00/28.00 52.00/54.00 76.00/78.00 1600 00.50/01.00 26.00/28.00 52.00/54.00 76.00/78.00 1715 00.25/01.25 26.00/28.00 52.00/54.00 76.00/78.00 (Closing Jun 23) 1715 01.25/02.25 27.25/29.25 53.25/55.25 77.00/79.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.75/104.75 126.50/128.50 149.50/151.50 175.50/177.50 1100 102.75/104.75 126.50/128.50 149.50/151.50 175.50/177.50 1200 102.50/104.50 126.50/128.50 149.50/151.50 176.00/178.00 1300 102.25/104.25 126.00/128.00 149.00/151.00 175.00/177.00 1400 102.25/104.25 126.00/128.00 149.00/151.00 175.50/177.50 1500 102.00/104.00 126.00/128.00 149.00/151.00 175.50/177.50 1600 102.00/104.00 126.00/128.00 149.00/151.00 175.50/177.50 1715 102.00/104.00 126.00/128.00 149.00/151.00 175.50/177.50 (Closing Jun 23) 1715 102.75/104.75 126.50/128.50 149.50/151.50 175.50/177.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.50/199.50 219.50/221.50 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 1100 197.50/199.50 219.50/221.50 244.75/246.75 271.00/273.00 1200 198.00/200.00 220.00/222.00 245.00/247.00 271.00/273.00 1300 197.25/199.25 219.50/221.50 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 1400 197.75/199.75 220.00/222.00 245.00/247.00 271.00/273.00 1500 197.75/199.75 220.00/222.00 245.00/247.00 271.00/273.00 1600 197.75/199.75 220.00/222.00 245.00/247.00 271.00/273.00 1715 197.50/199.50 219.50/221.50 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 (Closing Jun 23) 1715 197.50/199.50 219.50/221.50 244.75/246.70 271.00/273.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.87% 4.81% 4.79% 4.74% 4.69% 4.66% 1100 4.87% 4.81% 4.79% 4.74% 4.69% 4.66% 1200 4.82% 4.79% 4.77% 4.73% 4.69% 4.66% 1300 4.78% 4.79% 4.75% 4.72% 4.67% 4.64% 1400 4.78% 4.79% 4.76% 4.72% 4.67% 4.64% 1500 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.70% 4.67% 4.64% 1600 4.78% 4.76% 4.74% 4.70% 4.67% 4.64% 1715 4.77% 4.76% 4.73% 4.70% 4.67% 4.64% (Closing Jun 23) 1715 4.84% 4.80% 4.75% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 1100 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 1200 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 1300 4.62% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 1400 4.63% 4.61% 4.60% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 1500 4.63% 4.61% 4.60% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 1600 4.63% 4.61% 4.60% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% 1715 4.62% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.57% 4.55% (Closing Jun 23) 1715 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5250/64.5350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com