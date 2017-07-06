RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 5

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Jul 4) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.50 N/A N/A 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.75/20.25 44.50/46.50 68.00/70.00 94.25/96.25 1100 18.50/20.50 44.00/46.00 67.50/69.50 94.00/96.00 1200 18.50/20.50 44.00/46.00 67.75/69.75 94.00/96.00 1300 18.50/20.00 44.00/46.00 67.50/69.50 94.00/96.00 1400 18.50/20.00 44.00/46.00 67.50/69.50 93.75/95.75 1500 18.50/20.00 44.00/46.00 67.50/69.50 93.50/95.50 1600 18.50/20.00 43.75/45.75 67.50/69.50 93.75/95.75 1715 18.50/20.50 44.00/46.00 67.75/69.75 93.75/95.75 (Closing Jul 4) 1715 19.75/21.25 45.50/47.50 69.25/71.25 95.75/97.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 118.25/120.25 141.50/143.50 167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00 1100 118.25/120.25 141.50/143.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 1200 118.25/120.25 141.50/143.50 168.00/170.00 190.25/192.25 1300 117.75/119.75 140.75/142.75 167.25/169.25 189.50/191.50 1400 117.75/119.75 141.00/143.00 167.25/169.25 189.50/191.50 1500 117.50/119.50 140.75/142.75 167.25/169.25 189.50/191.50 1600 117.75/119.75 141.00/143.00 167.25/169.25 189.50/191.50 1715 117.75/119.75 141.00/143.00 167.25/169.25 189.50/191.50 (Closing Jul 4) 1715 120.00/122.00 143.50/145.50 170.00/172.00 192.50/194.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.25/214.25 237.50/239.50 263.75/265.75 286.00/288.00 1100 212.00/214.00 237.25/239.25 263.25/265.25 285.50/287.50 1200 212.50/214.50 237.50/239.50 263.75/265.75 286.00/288.00 1300 211.75/213.75 237.00/239.00 263.25/265.25 285.50/287.50 1400 211.75/213.75 237.00/239.00 263.25/265.25 285.50/287.50 1500 211.75/213.75 237.00/239.00 263.25/265.25 285.50/287.50 1600 211.75/213.75 237.00/239.00 263.25/265.25 285.50/287.50 1715 211.75/213.75 236.75/238.75 262.75/264.75 285.00/287.00 (Closing Jul 4) 1715 215.00/217.00 240.50/242.50 266.75/268.75 289.00/291.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.61% 4.65% 4.63% 4.62% 4.60% 4.59% 1100 4.59% 4.61% 4.61% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 1200 4.59% 4.61% 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 1300 4.56% 4.61% 4.60% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% 1400 4.55% 4.60% 4.60% 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 1500 4.55% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.56% 1600 4.55% 4.59% 4.60% 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 1715 4.59% 4.61% 4.61% 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% (Closing Jul 4) 1715 4.65% 4.68% 4.66% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.56% 4.56% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1100 4.58% 4.56% 4.56% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 1200 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1300 4.56% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.54% 4.52% 1400 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 1500 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 1600 4.56% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.54% 4.52% 1715 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% (Closing Jul 4) 1715 4.61% 4.60% 4.60% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7825/64.7925 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com