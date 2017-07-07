RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 6

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.25 01.50/02.75 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Jul 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 41.50/43.50 65.00/67.00 91.00/93.00 1100 16.00/17.50 41.50/43.50 65.25/67.25 91.25/93.25 1200 16.00/18.00 41.50/43.50 65.25/67.25 91.25/93.25 1300 16.00/18.00 41.50/43.50 65.25/67.25 91.25/93.25 1400 16.25/17.75 41.50/43.50 65.25/67.25 91.25/93.25 1500 16.25/17.75 41.75/43.75 65.50/67.50 91.50/93.50 1600 16.25/17.75 41.50/43.50 65.25/67.25 91.25/93.25 1715 16.25/17.75 41.75/43.75 65.50/67.50 91.50/93.50 (Closing Jul 5) 1715 18.50/20.50 44.00/46.00 67.75/69.75 93.75/95.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 115.00/117.00 138.25/140.25 164.50/166.50 186.75/188.75 1100 115.25/117.25 138.50/140.50 165.00/167.00 187.25/189.25 1200 115.25/117.25 138.50/140.50 164.75/166.75 187.00/189.00 1300 115.25/117.25 138.50/140.50 164.75/166.75 187.00/189.00 1400 115.25/117.25 138.50/140.50 164.75/166.75 187.00/189.00 1500 115.25/117.25 138.25/140.25 164.50/166.50 186.75/188.75 1600 115.00/117.00 138.00/140.00 164.25/166.25 186.50/188.50 1715 115.25/117.25 138.25/140.25 164.50/166.50 186.50/188.50 (Closing Jul 5) 1715 117.75/119.75 141.00/143.00 167.25/169.25 189.50/191.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.00/211.00 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1100 209.50/211.50 234.50/236.50 260.75/262.75 283.00/285.00 1200 209.25/211.25 234.25/236.25 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1300 209.25/211.25 234.25/236.25 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1400 209.25/211.25 234.50/236.50 260.75/262.75 283.00/285.00 1500 209.00/211.00 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1600 208.75/210.75 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1715 208.50/210.50 233.50/235.50 259.75/261.75 282.00/284.00 (Closing Jul 5) 1715 211.75/213.75 236.75/238.75 262.75/264.75 285.00/287.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.56% 1100 4.56% 4.61% 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 1200 4.59% 4.61% 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% 4.56% 1300 4.58% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.56% 1400 4.59% 4.61% 4.61% 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 1500 4.60% 4.63% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57% 4.56% 1600 4.58% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.56% 4.55% 1715 4.60% 4.63% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57% 4.56% (Closing Jul 5) 1715 4.59% 4.61% 4.61% 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.55% 4.54% 4.54% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 1100 4.56% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 1200 4.55% 4.54% 4.55% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 1300 4.55% 4.54% 4.55% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 1400 4.56% 4.55% 4.55% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 1500 4.55% 4.54% 4.54% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 1600 4.54% 4.53% 4.54% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 1715 4.54% 4.53% 4.53% 4.53% 4.51% 4.50% (Closing Jul 5) 1715 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7750/64.7850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com