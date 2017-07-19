FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 18
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 18, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 22 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 18

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.84%           02.84%           02.84%
                                (Jul 17)            
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.84%           02.84%           02.84%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP            OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  08.25/09.75    33.75/35.75   58.25/60.25   85.00/87.00
 1100  08.25/09.75    33.50/35.50   57.75/59.75   84.25/86.25
 1200  08.25/09.75    33.50/35.50   57.75/59.75   84.25/86.25
 1300  08.25/09.75    33.50/35.50   58.00/60.00   84.50/86.50
 1400  08.25/09.75    33.50/35.50   57.75/59.75   84.25/86.25
 1500  08.25/09.75    33.50/35.50   57.75/59.75   84.25/86.25
 1600  08.25/09.75    33.50/35.50   57.75/59.75   84.25/86.25
 1715  08.25/09.75    33.50/35.50   57.75/59.75   84.25/86.25
                       (Closing Jul 17)
 1715  09.25/10.75    34.50/36.50   59.00/61.00   85.75/87.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC            JAN            FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 109.75/111.75  133.75/135.75  160.75/162.75  183.50/185.50
 1100 108.75/110.75  132.50/134.50  159.50/161.50  182.50/184.50
 1200 108.75/110.75  132.50/134.50  159.50/161.50  182.50/184.50
 1300 109.25/111.25  133.00/135.00  160.25/162.25  183.25/185.25
 1400 109.00/111.00  133.00/135.00  160.00/162.00  183.00/185.00
 1500 109.00/111.00  133.00/135.00  160.00/162.00  183.00/185.00
 1600 109.00/111.00  133.00/135.00  160.00/162.00  183.00/185.00
 1715 109.00/111.00  133.00/135.00  160.00/162.00  183.25/185.25
                       (Closing Jul 17) 
 1715 110.50/112.50  134.50/136.50  161.50/163.50  184.50/186.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY            JUN 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 206.25/208.25  232.25/234.25  258.75/260.75  281.00/283.00
 1100 205.50/207.50  231.25/233.25  257.75/259.75  280.00/282.00
 1200 205.50/207.50  231.25/233.25  257.75/259.75  280.00/282.00
 1300 206.25/208.25  232.00/234.00  258.50/260.50  281.00/283.00
 1400 206.00/208.00  232.00/234.00  258.75/260.75  281.00/283.00
 1500 206.00/208.00  232.00/234.00  258.75/260.70  281.00/283.00
 1600 206.00/208.00  232.00/234.00  258.75/260.75  281.00/283.00
 1715 206.50/208.50  232.50/234.50  259.00/261.00  281.00/283.00
                       (Closing Jul 17) 
 1715 207.50/209.50  233.25/235.25  259.75/261.75  282.00/284.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.69%    4.73%    4.74%      4.73%     4.72%   4.71%
 1100   4.66%    4.69%    4.69%      4.68%     4.68%   4.67%
 1200   4.66%    4.69%    4.70%      4.69%     4.68%   4.67%
 1300   4.66%    4.70%    4.71%      4.70%     4.70%   4.69%
 1400   4.66%    4.69%    4.69%      4.69%     4.69%   4.69%
 1500   4.66%    4.69%    4.70%      4.69%     4.69%   4.69%
 1600   4.66%    4.69%    4.70%      4.69%     4.69%   4.69%
 1715   4.66%    4.69%    4.70%      4.69%     4.69%   4.69%
                       (Closing Jul 17) 
 1715   4.69%    4.72%    4.73%      4.72%     4.72%   4.71%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.70%    4.69%    4.70%      4.69%     4.66%   4.63%
 1100   4.67%    4.67%    4.68%      4.67%     4.64%   4.61%
 1200   4.67%    4.67%    4.69%      4.67%     4.64%   4.62%
 1300   4.69%    4.68%    4.70%      4.68%     4.66%   4.63%
 1400   4.68%    4.68%    4.70%      4.68%     4.66%   4.63%
 1500   4.68%    4.68%    4.70%      4.68%     4.66%   4.63%
 1600   4.68%    4.68%    4.70%      4.69%     4.66%   4.63%
 1715   4.69%    4.69%    4.71%      4.69%     4.66%   4.63%
                       (Closing Jul 17)
 1715   4.70%    4.69%    4.71%      4.69%     4.66%   4.63%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3225/64.3325 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

