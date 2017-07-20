RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 19

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00 04.25% 04.25% 04.25% (Jul 18) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.25/08.75 32.50/34.50 56.75/58.75 83.50/85.50 1100 07.25/08.75 32.50/34.50 57.00/59.00 83.75/85.75 1200 07.25/08.75 32.50/34.50 56.75/58.75 83.50/85.50 1300 07.25/08.75 32.75/34.75 57.00/59.00 83.75/85.75 1400 07.25/08.75 32.75/34.75 57.00/59.00 83.50/85.50 1500 07.25/08.75 32.75/34.75 57.00/59.00 83.50/85.50 1600 07.25/08.75 32.75/34.75 57.00/59.00 83.50/85.50 1715 07.25/08.75 32.75/34.75 57.00/59.00 83.75/85.75 (Closing Jul 18) 1715 08.25/09.75 33.50/35.50 57.75/59.75 84.25/86.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 108.25/110.25 132.25/134.25 159.25/161.25 182.00/184.00 1100 108.25/110.25 132.25/134.25 159.50/161.50 182.50/184.50 1200 108.25/110.25 132.25/134.25 159.25/161.25 182.50/184.50 1300 108.50/110.50 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 182.50/184.50 1400 108.25/110.25 132.25/134.25 159.25/161.25 182.50/184.50 1500 108.25/110.25 132.25/134.25 159.25/161.25 182.25/184.25 1600 108.25/110.25 132.25/134.25 159.25/161.25 182.25/184.25 1715 108.50/110.50 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 182.50/184.50 (Closing Jul 18) 1715 109.00/111.00 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 183.25/185.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 230.75/232.75 257.25/259.25 279.50/281.50 1100 205.75/207.75 231.25/233.20 258.00/260.00 280.00/282.00 1200 205.75/207.75 231.75/233.75 258.50/260.50 280.50/282.50 1300 205.75/207.75 231.75/233.75 258.50/260.50 280.50/282.50 1400 205.75/207.75 231.75/233.75 258.50/260.50 280.50/282.50 1500 205.50/207.50 231.50/233.50 258.25/260.25 280.50/282.50 1600 205.50/207.50 231.50/233.50 258.25/260.25 280.50/282.50 1715 205.75/207.70 231.50/233.50 258.25/260.20 280.50/282.50 (Closing Jul 18) 1715 206.50/208.50 232.50/234.50 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.63% 4.67% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 1100 4.63% 4.69% 4.71% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 1200 4.63% 4.67% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 1300 4.66% 4.69% 4.71% 4.71% 4.70% 4.70% 1400 4.66% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 1500 4.66% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 1600 4.66% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69% 1715 4.66% 4.70% 4.71% 4.71% 4.71% 4.70% (Closing Jul 18) 1715 4.66% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% 1100 4.69% 4.69% 4.70% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% 1200 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.70% 4.67% 4.63% 1300 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 1400 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.70% 4.66% 4.63% 1500 4.68% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% 1600 4.68% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% 1715 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% (Closing Jul 18) 1715 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2825/64.2925 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com