RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 20

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50
02.83% 02.83% 02.83%
(Jul 19)
1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00
04.25% 04.25% 04.25%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 05.00/06.50 30.00/32.00 54.00/56.00 80.50/82.50
1100 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.25/56.25 80.75/82.75
1200 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.25/56.25 80.75/82.75
1300 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.50/56.50 81.25/83.25
1400 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.50/56.50 81.00/83.00
1500 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.25/56.25 80.75/82.75
1600 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.25/56.25 80.75/82.75
1715 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.25/56.25 80.75/82.75
(Closing Jul 19)
1715 07.25/08.75 32.75/34.75 57.00/59.00 83.75/85.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 105.25/107.25 129.25/131.25 156.25/158.25 179.25/181.25
1100 105.50/107.50 129.75/131.75 156.75/158.75 179.75/181.75
1200 105.50/107.50 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 179.50/181.50
1300 106.00/108.00 130.00/132.00 157.25/159.25 180.25/182.25
1400 105.50/107.50 129.25/131.25 156.25/158.25 179.00/181.00
1500 105.25/107.25 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 179.00/181.00
1600 105.25/107.25 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 178.75/180.75
1715 105.25/107.25 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 178.75/180.75
(Closing Jul 19)
1715 108.50/110.50 132.50/134.50 159.50/161.50 182.50/184.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 202.50/204.50 228.50/230.50 255.25/257.25 277.50/279.50
1100 203.00/205.00 229.00/231.00 255.75/257.75 278.00/280.00
1200 202.75/204.70 228.50/230.50 255.25/257.20 277.50/279.50
1300 203.25/205.25 229.25/231.25 255.75/257.75 278.00/280.00
1400 201.75/203.75 227.75/229.75 254.25/256.25 276.50/278.50
1500 202.00/204.00 227.75/229.75 254.25/256.25 276.50/278.50
1600 201.75/203.75 227.75/229.75 254.25/256.25 276.50/278.50
1715 201.75/203.75 227.75/229.75 254.25/256.25 276.50/278.50
(Closing Jul 19)
1715 205.75/207.70 231.50/233.50 258.25/260.20 280.50/282.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.63% 4.65% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.67%
1100 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68%
1200 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67%
1300 4.67% 4.69% 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% 4.69%
1400 4.67% 4.69% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66%
1500 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66%
1600 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66%
1715 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66%
(Closing Jul 19)
1715 4.66% 4.70% 4.71% 4.71% 4.71% 4.70%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.67% 4.67% 4.69% 4.68% 4.65% 4.62%
1100 4.68% 4.68% 4.71% 4.69% 4.66% 4.63%
1200 4.67% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.62%
1300 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.68% 4.65% 4.62%
1400 4.66% 4.65% 4.67% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60%
1500 4.66% 4.66% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60%
1600 4.65% 4.65% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60%
1715 4.65% 4.65% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60%
(Closing Jul 19)
1715 4.69% 4.69% 4.71% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4300/64.4400 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.