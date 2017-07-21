FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 20
July 20, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 20 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 20

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        02.00/05.00      00.50/01.50      01.50/03.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
                                (Jul 19)            
 1000        01.50/02.00      00.75/01.00      00.75/01.00
                04.25%           04.25%           04.25%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP            OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  05.00/06.50    30.00/32.00   54.00/56.00   80.50/82.50
 1100  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.25/56.25   80.75/82.75
 1200  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.25/56.25   80.75/82.75
 1300  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.50/56.50   81.25/83.25
 1400  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.50/56.50   81.00/83.00
 1500  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.25/56.25   80.75/82.75
 1600  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.25/56.25   80.75/82.75
 1715  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.25/56.25   80.75/82.75
                       (Closing Jul 19)
 1715  07.25/08.75    32.75/34.75   57.00/59.00   83.75/85.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC            JAN            FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 105.25/107.25  129.25/131.25  156.25/158.25  179.25/181.25
 1100 105.50/107.50  129.75/131.75  156.75/158.75  179.75/181.75
 1200 105.50/107.50  129.50/131.50  156.50/158.50  179.50/181.50
 1300 106.00/108.00  130.00/132.00  157.25/159.25  180.25/182.25
 1400 105.50/107.50  129.25/131.25  156.25/158.25  179.00/181.00
 1500 105.25/107.25  129.00/131.00  156.00/158.00  179.00/181.00
 1600 105.25/107.25  129.00/131.00  156.00/158.00  178.75/180.75
 1715 105.25/107.25  129.00/131.00  156.00/158.00  178.75/180.75
                       (Closing Jul 19) 
 1715 108.50/110.50  132.50/134.50  159.50/161.50  182.50/184.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY            JUN 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 202.50/204.50  228.50/230.50  255.25/257.25  277.50/279.50
 1100 203.00/205.00  229.00/231.00  255.75/257.75  278.00/280.00
 1200 202.75/204.70  228.50/230.50  255.25/257.20  277.50/279.50
 1300 203.25/205.25  229.25/231.25  255.75/257.75  278.00/280.00
 1400 201.75/203.75  227.75/229.75  254.25/256.25  276.50/278.50
 1500 202.00/204.00  227.75/229.75  254.25/256.25  276.50/278.50
 1600 201.75/203.75  227.75/229.75  254.25/256.25  276.50/278.50
 1715 201.75/203.75  227.75/229.75  254.25/256.25  276.50/278.50
                       (Closing Jul 19) 
 1715 205.75/207.70  231.50/233.50  258.25/260.20  280.50/282.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.63%    4.65%    4.66%      4.67%     4.67%   4.67%
 1100   4.67%    4.67%    4.68%      4.68%     4.69%   4.68%
 1200   4.67%    4.67%    4.68%      4.68%     4.68%   4.67%
 1300   4.67%    4.69%    4.70%      4.70%     4.70%   4.69%
 1400   4.67%    4.69%    4.69%      4.68%     4.67%   4.66%
 1500   4.67%    4.67%    4.68%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
 1600   4.67%    4.67%    4.68%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
 1715   4.67%    4.67%    4.68%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
                       (Closing Jul 19) 
 1715   4.66%    4.70%    4.71%      4.71%     4.71%   4.70%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.67%    4.67%    4.69%      4.68%     4.65%   4.62%
 1100   4.68%    4.68%    4.71%      4.69%     4.66%   4.63%
 1200   4.67%    4.67%    4.69%      4.67%     4.64%   4.62%
 1300   4.69%    4.69%    4.71%      4.68%     4.65%   4.62%
 1400   4.66%    4.65%    4.67%      4.65%     4.63%   4.60%
 1500   4.66%    4.66%    4.68%      4.65%     4.63%   4.60%
 1600   4.65%    4.65%    4.68%      4.65%     4.63%   4.60%
 1715   4.65%    4.65%    4.68%      4.65%     4.63%   4.60%
                       (Closing Jul 19) 
 1715   4.69%    4.69%    4.71%      4.69%     4.67%   4.64%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4300/64.4400 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

