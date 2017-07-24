RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 21

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jul 20) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.25/05.75 29.25/31.25 53.25/55.25 79.75/81.75 1100 04.50/05.50 29.50/31.50 53.50/55.50 80.00/82.00 1200 04.50/05.50 29.25/31.25 53.25/55.25 79.75/81.75 1300 04.50/05.50 29.25/31.25 53.00/55.00 79.50/81.50 1400 04.25/05.75 29.25/31.25 53.50/55.50 80.00/82.00 1500 04.50/05.50 29.25/31.25 53.25/55.25 79.75/81.75 1600 04.25/05.75 29.25/31.25 53.50/55.50 80.00/82.00 1715 04.50/05.50 29.25/31.25 53.25/55.25 79.75/81.75 (Closing Jul 20) 1715 05.25/06.75 30.25/32.25 54.25/56.25 80.75/82.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 104.25/106.25 128.00/130.00 155.00/157.00 178.00/180.00 1100 104.50/106.50 128.25/130.25 155.25/157.25 178.25/180.25 1200 104.25/106.25 128.00/130.00 155.25/157.25 178.25/180.25 1300 104.00/106.00 127.75/129.75 155.00/157.00 178.00/180.00 1400 104.50/106.50 128.00/130.00 155.25/157.25 178.25/180.25 1500 104.25/106.25 128.00/130.00 155.25/157.25 178.25/180.25 1600 104.50/106.50 128.00/130.00 155.25/157.25 178.25/180.25 1715 104.25/106.25 128.00/130.00 155.00/157.00 178.00/180.00 (Closing Jul 20) 1715 105.25/107.25 129.00/131.00 156.00/158.00 178.75/180.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.00/203.00 226.75/228.75 253.25/255.25 275.50/277.50 1100 201.50/203.50 227.50/229.50 254.25/256.25 276.50/278.50 1200 201.25/203.25 227.00/229.00 253.75/255.75 276.00/278.00 1300 201.00/203.00 226.75/228.75 253.25/255.25 275.50/277.50 1400 201.25/203.25 227.00/229.00 253.75/255.75 276.00/278.00 1500 201.25/203.25 227.00/229.00 253.75/255.75 276.00/278.00 1600 201.25/203.25 227.00/229.00 253.75/255.75 276.00/278.00 1715 201.00/203.00 226.50/228.50 253.25/255.25 275.50/277.50 (Closing Jul 20) 1715 201.75/203.75 227.75/229.75 254.25/256.25 276.50/278.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.64% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 1100 4.68% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 1200 4.64% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.67% 1300 4.64% 4.64% 4.66% 4.65% 4.65% 4.66% 1400 4.64% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% 4.66% 4.66% 1500 4.64% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% 1600 4.64% 4.68% 4.69% 4.68% 4.66% 4.67% 1715 4.64% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% (Closing Jul 20) 1715 4.67% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.66% 4.66% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 4.60% 1100 4.66% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% 1200 4.67% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1300 4.66% 4.66% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 4.60% 1400 4.66% 4.66% 4.68% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1500 4.66% 4.66% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1600 4.67% 4.66% 4.69% 4.67% 4.64% 4.61% 1715 4.66% 4.66% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 4.61% (Closing Jul 20) 1715 4.65% 4.65% 4.68% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3150/64.3250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com