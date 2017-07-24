FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 21
#Company News
July 21, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 17 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 21

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        02.00/05.00      01.50/03.50      00.50/01.50
                02.84%           02.84%           02.84%
                                (Jul 20)            
 1000        02.00/05.00      00.50/01.50      01.50/03.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP            OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  04.25/05.75    29.25/31.25   53.25/55.25   79.75/81.75
 1100  04.50/05.50    29.50/31.50   53.50/55.50   80.00/82.00
 1200  04.50/05.50    29.25/31.25   53.25/55.25   79.75/81.75
 1300  04.50/05.50    29.25/31.25   53.00/55.00   79.50/81.50
 1400  04.25/05.75    29.25/31.25   53.50/55.50   80.00/82.00
 1500  04.50/05.50    29.25/31.25   53.25/55.25   79.75/81.75
 1600  04.25/05.75    29.25/31.25   53.50/55.50   80.00/82.00
 1715  04.50/05.50    29.25/31.25   53.25/55.25   79.75/81.75
                        (Closing Jul 20)
 1715  05.25/06.75    30.25/32.25   54.25/56.25   80.75/82.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC            JAN            FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 104.25/106.25  128.00/130.00  155.00/157.00  178.00/180.00
 1100 104.50/106.50  128.25/130.25  155.25/157.25  178.25/180.25
 1200 104.25/106.25  128.00/130.00  155.25/157.25  178.25/180.25
 1300 104.00/106.00  127.75/129.75  155.00/157.00  178.00/180.00
 1400 104.50/106.50  128.00/130.00  155.25/157.25  178.25/180.25
 1500 104.25/106.25  128.00/130.00  155.25/157.25  178.25/180.25
 1600 104.50/106.50  128.00/130.00  155.25/157.25  178.25/180.25
 1715 104.25/106.25  128.00/130.00  155.00/157.00  178.00/180.00
                       (Closing Jul 20) 
 1715 105.25/107.25  129.00/131.00  156.00/158.00  178.75/180.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY            JUN 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 201.00/203.00  226.75/228.75  253.25/255.25  275.50/277.50
 1100 201.50/203.50  227.50/229.50  254.25/256.25  276.50/278.50
 1200 201.25/203.25  227.00/229.00  253.75/255.75  276.00/278.00
 1300 201.00/203.00  226.75/228.75  253.25/255.25  275.50/277.50
 1400 201.25/203.25  227.00/229.00  253.75/255.75  276.00/278.00
 1500 201.25/203.25  227.00/229.00  253.75/255.75  276.00/278.00
 1600 201.25/203.25  227.00/229.00  253.75/255.75  276.00/278.00
 1715 201.00/203.00  226.50/228.50  253.25/255.25  275.50/277.50
                       (Closing Jul 20) 
 1715 201.75/203.75  227.75/229.75  254.25/256.25  276.50/278.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.64%    4.66%    4.67%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
 1100   4.68%    4.68%    4.69%      4.68%     4.67%   4.67%
 1200   4.64%    4.66%    4.67%      4.67%     4.66%   4.67%
 1300   4.64%    4.64%    4.66%      4.65%     4.65%   4.66%
 1400   4.64%    4.68%    4.69%      4.68%     4.66%   4.66%
 1500   4.64%    4.66%    4.67%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
 1600   4.64%    4.68%    4.69%      4.68%     4.66%   4.67%
 1715   4.64%    4.66%    4.67%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
                       (Closing Jul 20) 
 1715   4.67%    4.67%    4.68%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.66%    4.66%    4.68%      4.66%     4.63%   4.60%
 1100   4.66%    4.67%    4.69%      4.67%     4.65%   4.62%
 1200   4.67%    4.67%    4.69%      4.67%     4.64%   4.61%
 1300   4.66%    4.66%    4.68%      4.66%     4.63%   4.60%
 1400   4.66%    4.66%    4.68%      4.67%     4.64%   4.61%
 1500   4.66%    4.66%    4.69%      4.67%     4.64%   4.61%
 1600   4.67%    4.66%    4.69%      4.67%     4.64%   4.61%
 1715   4.66%    4.66%    4.68%      4.66%     4.63%   4.61%
                       (Closing Jul 20) 
 1715   4.65%    4.65%    4.68%      4.65%     4.63%   4.60%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3150/64.3250 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

