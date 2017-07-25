FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 24
July 24, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 12 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 24

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
                                (Jul 21)            
 1000        02.00/05.00      01.50/03.50      00.50/01.50
                02.84%           02.84%           02.84%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP            OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  03.50/04.50    28.25/30.25   52.00/54.00   78.25/80.25
 1100  03.50/04.50    28.25/30.25   52.00/54.00   78.25/80.25
 1200  03.50/04.50    28.25/30.25   52.00/54.00   78.25/80.25
 1300  03.25/04.75    28.25/30.25   52.25/54.25   78.50/80.50
 1400  03.25/04.75    28.25/30.25   52.25/54.25   78.50/80.50
 1500  03.50/04.50    28.25/30.25   52.25/54.25   78.50/80.50
 1600  03.50/04.50    28.25/30.25   52.00/54.00   78.25/80.25
 1715  03.50/04.50    28.25/30.25   52.25/54.25   78.50/80.50
                       (Closing Jul 21)
 1715  04.50/05.50    29.25/31.25   53.25/55.25   79.75/81.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC            JAN            FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  153.00/155.00  175.75/177.75
 1100 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  153.00/155.00  175.75/177.75
 1200 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  153.00/155.00  175.75/177.75
 1300 102.75/104.75  126.25/128.25  153.00/155.00  175.75/177.75
 1400 102.75/104.75  126.25/128.25  153.25/155.25  176.00/178.00
 1500 102.75/104.75  126.25/128.25  153.25/155.25  176.00/178.00
 1600 102.50/104.50  126.00/128.00  153.00/155.00  175.75/177.75
 1715 102.75/104.75  126.25/128.25  153.25/155.25  176.00/178.00
                       (Closing Jul 21) 
 1715 104.25/106.25  128.00/130.00  155.00/157.00  178.00/180.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY            JUN 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 198.75/200.75  224.25/226.25  250.75/252.75  273.00/275.00
 1100 198.50/200.50  224.00/226.00  250.50/252.50  272.50/274.50
 1200 198.50/200.50  224.00/226.00  250.50/252.50  272.50/274.50
 1300 198.50/200.50  224.00/226.00  250.50/252.50  272.50/274.50
 1400 199.00/201.00  224.50/226.50  251.00/253.00  273.00/275.00
 1500 199.00/201.00  224.50/226.50  251.00/253.00  273.00/275.00
 1600 198.75/200.75  224.25/226.25  251.00/253.00  273.00/275.00
 1715 199.00/201.00  224.50/226.50  251.00/253.00  273.00/275.00
                       (Closing Jul 21) 
 1715 201.00/203.00  226.50/228.50  253.25/255.25  275.50/277.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.60%    4.62%    4.63%      4.62%     4.61%   4.61%
 1100   4.60%    4.62%    4.63%      4.62%     4.61%   4.61%
 1200   4.60%    4.62%    4.63%      4.62%     4.61%   4.61%
 1300   4.60%    4.64%    4.64%      4.63%     4.62%   4.62%
 1400   4.60%    4.64%    4.64%      4.63%     4.62%   4.62%
 1500   4.60%    4.64%    4.65%      4.63%     4.62%   4.63%
 1600   4.61%    4.62%    4.63%      4.62%     4.62%   4.62%
 1715   4.61%    4.64%    4.65%      4.64%     4.63%   4.63%
                       (Closing Jul 21) 
 1715   4.64%    4.66%    4.67%      4.67%     4.66%   4.66%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.61%    4.62%    4.64%      4.62%     4.59%   4.57%
 1100   4.61%    4.61%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1200   4.61%    4.61%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1300   4.62%    4.61%    4.64%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1400   4.62%    4.63%    4.65%      4.62%     4.60%   4.57%
 1500   4.62%    4.63%    4.65%      4.62%     4.60%   4.57%
 1600   4.62%    4.62%    4.65%      4.63%     4.60%   4.58%
 1715   4.63%    4.63%    4.65%      4.63%     4.60%   4.58%
                       (Closing Jul 21) 
 1715   4.66%    4.66%    4.68%      4.66%     4.63%   4.61%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3400/64.3500 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

