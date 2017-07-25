RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 24

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jul 21) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 28.25/30.25 52.00/54.00 78.25/80.25 1100 03.50/04.50 28.25/30.25 52.00/54.00 78.25/80.25 1200 03.50/04.50 28.25/30.25 52.00/54.00 78.25/80.25 1300 03.25/04.75 28.25/30.25 52.25/54.25 78.50/80.50 1400 03.25/04.75 28.25/30.25 52.25/54.25 78.50/80.50 1500 03.50/04.50 28.25/30.25 52.25/54.25 78.50/80.50 1600 03.50/04.50 28.25/30.25 52.00/54.00 78.25/80.25 1715 03.50/04.50 28.25/30.25 52.25/54.25 78.50/80.50 (Closing Jul 21) 1715 04.50/05.50 29.25/31.25 53.25/55.25 79.75/81.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 175.75/177.75 1100 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 175.75/177.75 1200 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 175.75/177.75 1300 102.75/104.75 126.25/128.25 153.00/155.00 175.75/177.75 1400 102.75/104.75 126.25/128.25 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1500 102.75/104.75 126.25/128.25 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 1600 102.50/104.50 126.00/128.00 153.00/155.00 175.75/177.75 1715 102.75/104.75 126.25/128.25 153.25/155.25 176.00/178.00 (Closing Jul 21) 1715 104.25/106.25 128.00/130.00 155.00/157.00 178.00/180.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.75/200.75 224.25/226.25 250.75/252.75 273.00/275.00 1100 198.50/200.50 224.00/226.00 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 1200 198.50/200.50 224.00/226.00 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 1300 198.50/200.50 224.00/226.00 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 1400 199.00/201.00 224.50/226.50 251.00/253.00 273.00/275.00 1500 199.00/201.00 224.50/226.50 251.00/253.00 273.00/275.00 1600 198.75/200.75 224.25/226.25 251.00/253.00 273.00/275.00 1715 199.00/201.00 224.50/226.50 251.00/253.00 273.00/275.00 (Closing Jul 21) 1715 201.00/203.00 226.50/228.50 253.25/255.25 275.50/277.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.60% 4.62% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 1100 4.60% 4.62% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 1200 4.60% 4.62% 4.63% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 1300 4.60% 4.64% 4.64% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 1400 4.60% 4.64% 4.64% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 1500 4.60% 4.64% 4.65% 4.63% 4.62% 4.63% 1600 4.61% 4.62% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.62% 1715 4.61% 4.64% 4.65% 4.64% 4.63% 4.63% (Closing Jul 21) 1715 4.64% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.61% 4.62% 4.64% 4.62% 4.59% 4.57% 1100 4.61% 4.61% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56% 1200 4.61% 4.61% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56% 1300 4.62% 4.61% 4.64% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56% 1400 4.62% 4.63% 4.65% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57% 1500 4.62% 4.63% 4.65% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57% 1600 4.62% 4.62% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60% 4.58% 1715 4.63% 4.63% 4.65% 4.63% 4.60% 4.58% (Closing Jul 21) 1715 4.66% 4.66% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 4.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3400/64.3500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com