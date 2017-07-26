FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 25
July 25, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 15 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 25

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        01.50/02.00      00.75/01.00      00.75/01.00
                04.25%           04.25%           04.25%
                                (Jul 24)            
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP            OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  02.75/03.75    27.50/29.50   51.25/53.25   77.50/79.50
 1100  02.75/03.75    27.50/29.50   51.50/53.50   77.50/79.50
 1200  02.75/03.75    27.50/29.50   51.25/53.25   77.50/79.50
 1300  02.75/03.75    27.50/29.50   51.25/53.25   77.25/79.25
 1400  02.50/03.50    27.25/29.25   51.00/53.00   77.00/79.00
 1500  02.75/03.75    27.50/29.50   51.25/53.25   77.25/79.25
 1600  02.75/03.75    27.25/29.25   51.00/53.00   77.00/79.00
 1715  02.75/03.75    27.25/29.25   51.00/53.00   77.00/79.00
                       (Closing Jul 24)
 1715  03.50/04.50    28.25/30.25   52.25/54.25   78.50/80.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC            JAN            FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 101.75/103.75  125.25/127.25  152.00/154.00  174.75/176.75
 1100 101.50/103.50  124.75/126.75  151.50/153.50  174.25/176.25
 1200 101.75/103.75  125.25/127.25  152.00/154.00  174.75/176.75
 1300 101.25/103.25  124.50/126.50  151.50/153.50  174.25/176.25
 1400 101.00/103.00  124.25/126.25  151.00/153.00  173.75/175.75
 1500 101.50/103.50  124.75/126.75  151.50/153.50  174.25/176.25
 1600 101.00/103.00  124.25/126.25  151.00/153.00  173.50/175.50
 1715 101.00/103.00  124.25/126.25  151.00/153.00  173.50/175.50
                       (Closing Jul 24) 
 1715 102.75/104.75  126.25/128.25  153.25/155.25  176.00/178.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY            JUN 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 197.50/199.50  223.00/225.00  249.50/251.50  271.50/273.50
 1100 197.00/199.00  222.75/224.75  249.50/251.50  271.50/273.50
 1200 197.50/199.50  223.00/225.00  249.50/251.50  271.50/273.50
 1300 197.00/199.00  222.50/224.50  249.00/251.00  271.00/273.00
 1400 196.50/198.50  222.00/224.00  248.50/250.50  270.50/272.50
 1500 197.00/199.00  222.50/224.50  249.00/251.00  271.00/273.00
 1600 196.00/198.00  221.50/223.50  248.00/250.00  270.00/272.00
 1715 196.00/198.00  221.50/223.50  248.00/250.00  270.00/272.00
                       (Closing Jul 24) 
 1715 199.00/201.00  224.50/226.50  251.00/253.00  273.00/275.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.62%    4.63%    4.64%      4.62%     4.62%   4.61%
 1100   4.62%    4.65%    4.64%      4.61%     4.60%   4.60%
 1200   4.62%    4.63%    4.64%      4.63%     4.62%   4.62%
 1300   4.62%    4.63%    4.62%      4.60%     4.59%   4.60%
 1400   4.57%    4.60%    4.61%      4.59%     4.58%   4.58%
 1500   4.61%    4.63%    4.62%      4.61%     4.60%   4.60%
 1600   4.58%    4.60%    4.61%      4.59%     4.58%   4.58%
 1715   4.58%    4.60%    4.61%      4.59%     4.58%   4.58%
                       (Closing Jul 24) 
 1715   4.61%    4.64%    4.65%      4.64%     4.63%   4.63%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.61%    4.61%    4.64%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1100   4.60%    4.60%    4.63%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1200   4.61%    4.61%    4.64%      4.61%     4.59%   4.56%
 1300   4.60%    4.60%    4.63%      4.60%     4.58%   4.55%
 1400   4.59%    4.59%    4.61%      4.59%     4.57%   4.54%
 1500   4.60%    4.60%    4.62%      4.60%     4.58%   4.55%
 1600   4.58%    4.58%    4.60%      4.58%     4.56%   4.53%
 1715   4.58%    4.58%    4.60%      4.58%     4.56%   4.54%
                       (Closing Jul 24) 
 1715   4.63%    4.63%    4.65%      4.63%     4.60%   4.58%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3800/64.3900 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

