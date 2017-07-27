FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 26
July 26, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 13 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 26

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
                02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
                                (Jul 25)            
 1000        01.50/02.00      00.75/01.00      00.75/01.00
                04.25%           04.25%           04.25%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP            OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  01.75/02.75    26.25/28.25   49.75/51.75   75.50/77.50
 1100  01.75/02.75    26.50/28.50   50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75
 1200  01.75/02.75    26.50/28.50   50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75
 1300  01.75/02.75    26.50/28.50   50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75
 1400  01.75/02.75    26.50/28.50   50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75
 1500  01.75/02.75    26.50/28.50   50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75
 1600  01.75/02.75    26.50/28.50   50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75
 1715  01.75/02.75    26.50/28.50   50.00/52.00   75.75/77.75
                       (Closing Jul 25)
 1715  02.75/03.75    27.25/29.25   51.00/53.00   77.00/79.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC            JAN            FEB
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  99.50/101.50   122.75/124.75  149.75/151.75 172.00/174.00
 1100  99.75/101.75   123.00/125.00  149.75/151.75 172.00/174.00
 1200  99.75/101.75   123.00/125.00  150.00/152.00 172.50/174.50
 1300 100.00/102.00   123.50/125.50  150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
 1400 100.00/102.00   123.50/125.50  150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
 1500 100.00/102.00   123.50/125.50  150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
 1600 100.00/102.00   123.50/125.50  150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00
 1715  99.75/101.75   123.00/125.00  150.00/152.00 172.25/174.25
                       (Closing Jul 25) 
 1715 101.00/103.00  124.25/126.25  151.00/153.00  173.50/175.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY            JUN 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 194.50/196.50  220.00/222.00  246.50/248.50  268.50/270.50
 1100 194.50/196.50  219.75/221.75  246.00/248.00  268.00/270.00
 1200 195.00/197.00  220.25/222.25  246.50/248.50  268.50/270.50
 1300 195.50/197.50  221.00/223.00  247.50/249.50  269.50/271.50
 1400 195.50/197.50  221.00/223.00  247.50/249.50  269.50/271.50
 1500 195.50/197.50  221.00/223.00  247.50/249.50  269.50/271.50
 1600 195.50/197.50  221.00/223.00  247.50/249.50  269.50/271.50
 1715 194.50/196.50  220.00/222.00  246.50/248.50  268.50/270.50
                       (Closing Jul 25) 
 1715 196.00/198.00  221.50/223.50  248.00/250.00  270.00/272.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.54%    4.56%    4.56%      4.56%     4.55%   4.57%
 1100   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.57%     4.56%   4.57%
 1200   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.57%     4.56%   4.57%
 1300   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.58%     4.58%   4.59%
 1400   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.58%     4.58%   4.59%
 1500   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.58%     4.58%   4.59%
 1600   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.58%     4.59%   4.59%
 1715   4.58%    4.59%    4.58%      4.57%     4.57%   4.58%
                       (Closing Jul 25) 
 1715   4.58%    4.60%    4.61%      4.59%     4.58%   4.58%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.56%    4.56%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.52%
 1100   4.56%    4.56%    4.58%      4.55%     4.54%   4.51%
 1200   4.57%    4.57%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.52%
 1300   4.59%    4.58%    4.61%      4.59%     4.56%   4.54%
 1400   4.59%    4.58%    4.61%      4.59%     4.56%   4.54%
 1500   4.59%    4.58%    4.61%      4.59%     4.56%   4.54%
 1600   4.59%    4.59%    4.61%      4.59%     4.57%   4.54%
 1715   4.57%    4.56%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.52%
                       (Closing Jul 25) 
 1715   4.58%    4.58%    4.60%      4.58%     4.56%   4.54%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3575/64.3675 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.