RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 27

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.25 01.50/02.75
02.85% 02.85% 02.85%
(Jul 26)
1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50
02.83% 02.83% 02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 24.00/26.00 47.50/49.50 73.25/75.25 97.50/99.50
1100 24.00/26.00 47.75/49.75 73.50/75.50 97.75/99.75
1200 24.00/26.00 47.50/49.50 73.25/75.25 97.50/99.50
1300 24.00/26.00 47.50/49.50 73.25/75.25 97.50/99.50
1400 24.00/26.00 47.50/49.50 73.25/75.25 97.50/99.50
1500 24.00/26.00 47.50/49.50 73.25/75.25 97.25/99.25
1600 24.00/26.00 47.50/49.50 73.25/75.25 97.25/99.25
1715 24.50/25.50 47.50/49.50 73.25/75.25 97.25/99.25
(Closing Jul 26)
1715 26.50/28.50 50.00/52.00 75.75/77.75 99.75/101.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 121.00/123.00 148.00/150.00 170.50/172.50 193.00/195.00
1100 121.25/123.25 148.25/150.25 170.75/172.75 193.25/195.25
1200 121.00/123.00 148.00/150.00 170.50/172.50 193.25/195.25
1300 121.00/123.00 148.00/150.00 170.50/172.50 193.25/195.25
1400 121.00/123.00 148.00/150.00 170.50/172.50 193.25/195.25
1500 120.50/122.50 147.50/149.50 170.00/172.00 192.75/194.75
1600 120.50/122.50 147.50/149.50 170.00/172.00 192.75/194.75
1715 120.50/122.50 147.50/149.50 170.00/172.00 192.50/194.50
(Closing Jul 26)
1715 123.00/125.00 150.00/152.00 172.25/174.25 194.50/196.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 218.75/220.75 245.50/247.50 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50
1100 219.00/221.00 245.75/247.75 267.75/269.75 291.50/293.50
1200 218.75/220.75 245.50/247.50 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50
1300 219.00/221.00 245.75/247.75 268.00/270.00 292.00/294.00
1400 219.00/221.00 245.75/247.75 268.00/270.00 292.00/294.00
1500 218.50/220.50 245.25/247.25 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50
1600 218.50/220.50 245.25/247.25 267.50/269.50 291.50/293.50
1715 218.00/220.00 244.50/246.50 266.50/268.50 290.50/292.50
(Closing Jul 26)
1715 220.00/222.00 246.50/248.50 268.50/270.50 01.75/2.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.60% 4.61%
1100 4.59% 4.63% 4.61% 4.61% 4.61% 4.62%
1200 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.60% 4.61%
1300 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.59% 4.60% 4.61%
1400 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.60% 4.61%
1500 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59%
1600 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59%
1715 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59%
(Closing Jul 26)
1715 4.58% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.58%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.60% 4.60% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56%
1100 4.61% 4.61% 4.64% 4.62% 4.59% 4.56%
1200 4.61% 4.61% 4.63% 4.62% 4.59% 4.56%
1300 4.60% 4.61% 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57%
1400 4.60% 4.61% 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57%
1500 4.59% 4.59% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56%
1600 4.59% 4.60% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56%
1715 4.59% 4.59% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57% 4.55%
(Closing Jul 26)
1715 4.57% 4.56% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1075/64.1175 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.