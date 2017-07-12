RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 11

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jul 10) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.75/15.25 39.25/41.25 63.25/65.25 89.50/91.50 1100 13.75/15.75 39.25/41.25 63.25/65.25 89.75/91.75 1200 14.00/15.50 39.50/41.50 63.50/65.50 90.00/92.00 1300 14.00/15.50 39.50/41.50 63.50/65.50 90.00/92.00 1400 13.75/15.25 39.25/41.25 63.25/65.25 89.75/91.75 1500 14.00/15.50 39.50/41.50 63.50/65.50 90.00/92.00 1600 13.75/15.75 39.25/41.25 63.25/65.25 89.75/91.75 1715 14.00/15.50 39.50/41.50 63.50/65.50 90.00/92.00 (Closing Jul 10) 1715 14.50/16.00 40.00/42.00 64.00/66.00 90.00/92.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.50/115.50 136.75/138.75 163.25/165.25 185.50/187.50 1100 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.75/165.75 186.00/188.00 1200 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.75/165.75 186.00/188.00 1300 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.75/165.75 186.00/188.00 1400 114.00/116.00 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 186.25/188.25 1500 114.25/116.25 137.75/139.75 164.25/166.25 186.50/188.50 1600 114.25/116.25 137.75/139.75 164.25/166.25 186.50/188.50 1715 114.25/116.25 137.75/139.75 164.25/166.25 186.50/188.50 (Closing Jul 10) 1715 114.00/116.00 137.25/139.25 163.50/165.50 185.75/187.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.75/209.75 233.00/235.00 259.25/261.25 281.50/283.50 1100 208.00/210.00 233.25/235.25 259.50/261.50 281.50/283.50 1200 208.25/210.25 233.50/235.50 259.75/261.75 282.00/284.00 1300 208.25/210.25 233.50/235.50 259.75/261.75 282.00/284.00 1400 208.50/210.50 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1500 208.75/210.75 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1600 208.75/210.75 234.00/236.00 260.25/262.25 282.50/284.50 1715 209.00/211.00 234.50/236.50 260.75/262.75 283.00/285.00 (Closing Jul 10) 1715 208.00/210.00 233.00/235.00 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.62% 4.66% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 1100 4.65% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 1200 4.66% 4.68% 4.68% 4.67% 4.64% 4.62% 1300 4.66% 4.68% 4.68% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 1400 4.62% 4.65% 4.66% 4.66% 4.64% 4.63% 1500 4.66% 4.67% 4.68% 4.67% 4.65% 4.63% 1600 4.64% 4.65% 4.66% 4.66% 4.65% 4.63% 1715 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.66% 4.65% 4.63% (Closing Jul 10) 1715 4.61% 4.65% 4.65% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.60% 4.58% 4.59% 4.59% 4.57% 4.54% 1100 4.61% 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.57% 4.54% 1200 4.61% 4.60% 4.60% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 1300 4.61% 4.59% 4.60% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 1400 4.61% 4.60% 4.61% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 1500 4.62% 4.60% 4.61% 4.60% 4.58% 4.55% 1600 4.61% 4.60% 4.60% 4.60% 4.58% 4.55% 1715 4.61% 4.60% 4.61% 4.61% 4.58% 4.56% (Closing Jul 10) 1715 4.58% 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5850/64.5950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com