RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Jul 31

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Jul 28) 1000 02.25/04.25 01.75/03.00 00.50/01.25 03.20% 03.32% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.25/23.75 45.50/47.50 71.00/73.00 94.75/96.75 1100 22.25/23.75 45.75/47.75 71.50/73.50 95.50/97.50 1200 22.25/23.75 45.75/47.75 71.50/73.50 95.50/97.50 1300 22.25/23.75 45.75/47.75 71.50/73.50 95.50/97.50 1400 22.50/24.00 45.75/47.75 71.50/73.50 95.75/97.75 1500 22.75/24.25 46.00/48.00 71.75/73.75 96.00/98.00 1600 22.75/24.25 46.00/48.00 71.75/73.75 96.00/98.00 1715 22.75/24.25 46.25/48.25 72.25/74.25 96.50/98.50 (Closing Jul 28) 1715 23.25/25.25 46.50/48.50 72.00/74.00 95.75/97.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 117.75/119.70 144.75/146.70 167.00/169.00 189.50/191.50 1100 118.50/120.50 145.50/147.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1200 118.50/120.50 145.50/147.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1300 119.00/121.00 146.00/148.00 168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00 1400 119.25/121.25 146.25/148.25 168.75/170.75 191.50/193.50 1500 119.50/121.50 146.50/148.50 169.00/171.00 191.50/193.50 1600 119.50/121.50 146.50/148.50 169.25/171.25 192.00/194.00 1715 120.00/122.00 147.25/149.25 170.25/172.25 193.25/195.25 (Closing Jul 28) 1715 118.75/120.75 145.50/147.50 167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/217.00 241.50/243.50 263.50/265.50 287.50/289.50 1100 216.25/218.25 243.00/245.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 1200 216.25/218.25 243.00/245.00 265.00/267.00 289.00/291.00 1300 216.75/218.75 243.75/245.75 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 1400 217.25/219.25 244.00/246.00 266.25/268.25 290.50/292.50 1500 217.25/219.25 244.00/246.00 266.25/268.25 290.50/292.50 1600 217.75/219.75 244.50/246.50 266.75/268.75 291.00/293.00 1715 219.00/221.00 246.00/248.00 268.25/270.25 292.50/294.50 (Closing Jul 28) 1715 215.50/217.50 242.00/244.00 264.00/266.00 288.00/290.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.53% 4.56% 4.56% 4.54% 4.54% 4.56% 1100 4.54% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 1200 4.54% 4.59% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.58% 1300 4.54% 4.59% 4.58% 4.58% 4.59% 4.60% 1400 4.57% 4.59% 4.59% 4.59% 4.59% 4.60% 1500 4.61% 4.61% 4.60% 4.60% 4.60% 4.61% 1600 4.61% 4.61% 4.60% 4.60% 4.60% 4.61% 1715 4.62% 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.63% (Closing Jul 28) 1715 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 4.55% 4.54% 4.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.57% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52% 1100 4.58% 4.59% 4.61% 4.60% 4.57% 4.55% 1200 4.58% 4.59% 4.61% 4.60% 4.57% 4.55% 1300 4.59% 4.60% 4.62% 4.61% 4.59% 4.56% 1400 4.60% 4.61% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 1500 4.60% 4.61% 4.63% 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 1600 4.61% 4.62% 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 4.57% 1715 4.64% 4.65% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% 4.60% (Closing Jul 28) 1715 4.55% 4.55% 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1800/64.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com