RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 1

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Jul 31) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.75/23.25 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 1100 22.00/23.50 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 1200 21.75/23.25 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 1300 22.00/23.50 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 1400 22.00/23.50 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 1500 21.75/23.25 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.25/98.25 1600 22.00/23.50 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 1715 22.00/23.50 45.50/47.50 71.50/73.50 96.00/98.00 (Closing Jul 31) 1715 22.75/24.25 46.25/48.25 72.25/74.25 96.50/98.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.75/121.75 147.00/149.00 169.75/171.75 192.50/194.50 1100 119.75/121.70 147.00/149.00 169.75/171.70 192.75/194.70 1200 119.75/121.75 147.00/149.00 169.75/171.75 192.50/194.50 1300 119.75/121.75 146.75/148.75 169.50/171.50 192.50/194.50 1400 119.75/121.75 146.75/148.75 169.50/171.50 192.50/194.50 1500 120.00/122.00 147.25/149.25 170.00/172.00 193.00/195.00 1600 119.75/121.75 147.00/149.00 169.75/171.75 193.00/195.00 1715 119.75/121.75 147.00/149.00 169.75/171.75 193.00/195.00 (Closing Jul 31) 1715 120.00/122.00 147.25/149.25 170.25/172.25 193.25/195.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.50/220.50 245.50/247.50 267.75/269.75 292.00/294.00 1100 218.50/220.50 245.50/247.50 268.00/270.00 292.50/294.50 1200 218.50/220.50 245.50/247.50 268.00/270.00 292.50/294.50 1300 218.25/220.25 245.25/247.25 267.75/269.75 292.00/294.00 1400 218.50/220.50 245.50/247.50 268.00/270.00 292.50/294.50 1500 219.00/221.00 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50 293.00/295.00 1600 219.00/221.00 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50 293.00/295.00 1715 219.00/221.00 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50 293.00/295.00 (Closing Jul 31) 1715 219.00/221.00 246.00/248.00 268.25/270.25 292.50/294.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.59% 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.65% 1100 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.66% 1200 4.60% 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.66% 1300 4.63% 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.65% 1400 4.63% 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.65% 1500 4.60% 4.65% 4.64% 4.66% 4.66% 4.66% 1600 4.63% 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.66% 1715 4.63% 4.65% 4.64% 4.64% 4.65% 4.66% (Closing Jul 31) 1715 4.62% 4.63% 4.63% 4.62% 4.62% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.65% 4.65% 4.68% 4.66% 4.63% 4.60% 1100 4.65% 4.66% 4.68% 4.66% 4.64% 4.61% 1200 4.65% 4.66% 4.68% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 1300 4.65% 4.66% 4.67% 4.66% 4.64% 4.61% 1400 4.65% 4.66% 4.68% 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 1500 4.66% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% 1600 4.65% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% 1715 4.66% 4.67% 4.69% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% (Closing Jul 31) 1715 4.64% 4.65% 4.67% 4.65% 4.62% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0700/64.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com