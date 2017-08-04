FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 3
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
August 3, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 9 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 3

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST) 
 1000        03.00/03.30      00.80/00.90      02.20/02.40
                04.30%           04.59%           04.21%
                                (Aug 2)            
 1000        01.00/02.00      00.50/01.00      00.50/01.00
                02.85%           02.85%           02.85%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  18.75/20.25    42.00/44.00   67.50/69.50   91.50/93.50
 1100  18.75/20.25    42.00/44.00   67.50/69.50   91.50/93.50
 1200  18.50/20.00    41.75/43.75   67.25/69.25   91.25/93.25
 1300  18.75/20.25    41.75/43.75   67.25/69.25   91.25/93.25
 1400  18.50/20.00    41.50/43.50   67.00/69.00   91.00/93.00
 1500  18.75/20.25    41.75/43.75   67.25/69.25   91.00/93.00
 1600  18.50/20.00    41.50/43.50   66.75/68.75   90.50/92.50
 1715  18.75/20.25    41.75/43.75   67.00/69.00   90.75/92.75
                       (Closing Aug 2)
 1715  21.00/22.50    44.00/46.00   69.50/71.50   93.75/95.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  114.75/116.75  140.75/142.75  162.50/164.50 184.50/186.50
 1100  114.75/116.75  140.75/142.75  162.75/164.75 184.75/186.75
 1200  114.50/116.50  140.50/142.50  162.75/164.70 185.00/187.00
 1300  114.50/116.50  140.50/142.50  162.25/164.25 184.00/186.00
 1400  114.25/116.25  140.25/142.25  161.75/163.75 183.50/185.50
 1500  114.00/116.00  140.00/142.00  161.75/163.75 183.50/185.50
 1600  113.50/115.50  138.75/140.70  160.00/162.00 181.25/183.20
 1715  113.75/115.75  138.75/140.75  160.00/162.00 181.25/183.25
                        (Closing Aug 2) 
 1715  117.00/119.00  143.00/145.00  165.25/167.25 187.50/189.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 209.50/211.50  236.00/238.00  258.00/260.00  282.00/284.00
 1100 209.75/211.75  236.00/238.00  258.00/260.00  282.00/284.00
 1200 210.00/212.00  236.50/238.50  258.50/260.50  282.50/284.50
 1300 209.00/211.00  235.00/237.00  257.00/259.00  281.00/283.00
 1400 208.50/210.50  234.50/236.50  256.25/258.25  280.00/282.00
 1500 208.50/210.50  234.50/236.50  256.25/258.25  280.00/282.00
 1600 205.50/207.50  231.00/233.00  252.50/254.50  276.00/278.00
 1715 205.25/207.25  230.50/232.50  252.00/254.00  275.50/277.50
                       (Closing Aug 2) 
 1715 212.50/214.50  239.00/241.00  261.00/263.00  285.00/287.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.66%    4.64%    4.62%      4.61%     4.61%   4.59%
 1100   4.66%    4.64%    4.62%      4.61%     4.60%   4.59%
 1200   4.61%    4.62%    4.60%      4.60%     4.60%   4.58%
 1300   4.65%    4.62%    4.60%      4.60%     4.59%   4.58%
 1400   4.60%    4.59%    4.59%      4.59%     4.59%   4.57%
 1500   4.64%    4.62%    4.60%      4.58%     4.58%   4.56%
 1600   4.60%    4.59%    4.57%      4.56%     4.55%   4.52%
 1715   4.64%    4.60%    4.58%      4.57%     4.55%   4.52%
                       (Closing Aug 2) 
 1715   4.61%    4.60%    4.59%      4.60%     4.60%   4.58%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.57%    4.58%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.53%
 1100   4.58%    4.58%    4.59%      4.57%     4.55%   4.53%
 1200   4.58%    4.59%    4.60%      4.58%     4.56%   4.54%
 1300   4.56%    4.56%    4.57%      4.55%     4.53%   4.51%
 1400   4.55%    4.55%    4.56%      4.54%     4.52%   4.50%
 1500   4.55%    4.55%    4.56%      4.54%     4.52%   4.50%
 1600   4.50%    4.49%    4.50%      4.47%     4.45%   4.44%
 1715   4.50%    4.49%    4.49%      4.46%     4.44%   4.42%
                       (Closing Aug 2) 
 1715   4.58%    4.58%    4.60%      4.58%     4.56%   4.54%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6900/63.7000 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

