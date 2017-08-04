RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 3

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.30 00.80/00.90 02.20/02.40 04.30% 04.59% 04.21% (Aug 2) 1000 01.00/02.00 00.50/01.00 00.50/01.00 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.75/20.25 42.00/44.00 67.50/69.50 91.50/93.50 1100 18.75/20.25 42.00/44.00 67.50/69.50 91.50/93.50 1200 18.50/20.00 41.75/43.75 67.25/69.25 91.25/93.25 1300 18.75/20.25 41.75/43.75 67.25/69.25 91.25/93.25 1400 18.50/20.00 41.50/43.50 67.00/69.00 91.00/93.00 1500 18.75/20.25 41.75/43.75 67.25/69.25 91.00/93.00 1600 18.50/20.00 41.50/43.50 66.75/68.75 90.50/92.50 1715 18.75/20.25 41.75/43.75 67.00/69.00 90.75/92.75 (Closing Aug 2) 1715 21.00/22.50 44.00/46.00 69.50/71.50 93.75/95.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.75/116.75 140.75/142.75 162.50/164.50 184.50/186.50 1100 114.75/116.75 140.75/142.75 162.75/164.75 184.75/186.75 1200 114.50/116.50 140.50/142.50 162.75/164.70 185.00/187.00 1300 114.50/116.50 140.50/142.50 162.25/164.25 184.00/186.00 1400 114.25/116.25 140.25/142.25 161.75/163.75 183.50/185.50 1500 114.00/116.00 140.00/142.00 161.75/163.75 183.50/185.50 1600 113.50/115.50 138.75/140.70 160.00/162.00 181.25/183.20 1715 113.75/115.75 138.75/140.75 160.00/162.00 181.25/183.25 (Closing Aug 2) 1715 117.00/119.00 143.00/145.00 165.25/167.25 187.50/189.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 236.00/238.00 258.00/260.00 282.00/284.00 1100 209.75/211.75 236.00/238.00 258.00/260.00 282.00/284.00 1200 210.00/212.00 236.50/238.50 258.50/260.50 282.50/284.50 1300 209.00/211.00 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 281.00/283.00 1400 208.50/210.50 234.50/236.50 256.25/258.25 280.00/282.00 1500 208.50/210.50 234.50/236.50 256.25/258.25 280.00/282.00 1600 205.50/207.50 231.00/233.00 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 1715 205.25/207.25 230.50/232.50 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 (Closing Aug 2) 1715 212.50/214.50 239.00/241.00 261.00/263.00 285.00/287.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.61% 4.59% 1100 4.66% 4.64% 4.62% 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 1200 4.61% 4.62% 4.60% 4.60% 4.60% 4.58% 1300 4.65% 4.62% 4.60% 4.60% 4.59% 4.58% 1400 4.60% 4.59% 4.59% 4.59% 4.59% 4.57% 1500 4.64% 4.62% 4.60% 4.58% 4.58% 4.56% 1600 4.60% 4.59% 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% 4.52% 1715 4.64% 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52% (Closing Aug 2) 1715 4.61% 4.60% 4.59% 4.60% 4.60% 4.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.58% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1100 4.58% 4.58% 4.59% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 1200 4.58% 4.59% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% 1300 4.56% 4.56% 4.57% 4.55% 4.53% 4.51% 1400 4.55% 4.55% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 1500 4.55% 4.55% 4.56% 4.54% 4.52% 4.50% 1600 4.50% 4.49% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 1715 4.50% 4.49% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% (Closing Aug 2) 1715 4.58% 4.58% 4.60% 4.58% 4.56% 4.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.6900/63.7000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com