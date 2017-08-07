RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 4

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.87% 02.87% 02.87% (Aug 3) 1000 03.00/03.30 00.80/00.90 02.20/02.40 04.30% 04.59% 04.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.00 40.50/42.50 65.75/67.75 89.25/91.25 1100 17.50/19.00 40.75/42.75 66.25/68.25 90.25/92.25 1200 17.75/19.25 40.75/42.75 66.00/68.00 89.75/91.75 1300 17.75/19.25 40.75/42.75 66.00/68.00 89.75/91.75 1400 17.75/19.25 40.75/42.75 66.00/68.00 89.75/91.75 1500 17.50/19.00 40.75/42.75 66.00/68.00 90.00/92.00 1600 17.75/19.25 40.75/42.75 66.00/68.00 89.75/91.75 1715 17.75/19.25 40.75/42.75 66.00/68.00 89.75/91.75 (Closing Aug 3) 1715 18.75/20.25 41.75/43.75 67.00/69.00 90.75/92.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.00/114.00 137.00/139.00 157.75/159.75 178.50/180.50 1100 113.25/115.25 138.25/140.25 159.00/161.00 179.75/181.75 1200 112.75/114.75 138.00/140.00 158.75/160.75 179.50/181.50 1300 112.75/114.75 138.00/140.00 158.75/160.75 179.50/181.50 1400 112.75/114.75 138.00/140.00 159.00/161.00 180.00/182.00 1500 113.00/115.00 138.25/140.25 159.25/161.25 180.25/182.25 1600 112.50/114.50 137.50/139.50 158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00 1715 112.50/114.50 137.50/139.50 158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00 (Closing Aug 3) 1715 113.75/115.75 138.75/140.75 160.00/162.00 181.25/183.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 227.00/229.00 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 1100 203.75/205.75 228.50/230.50 249.50/251.50 272.50/274.50 1200 203.50/205.50 228.50/230.50 249.50/251.50 272.50/274.50 1300 203.50/205.50 228.50/230.50 249.50/251.50 272.50/274.50 1400 204.00/206.00 229.00/231.00 250.00/252.00 273.00/275.00 1500 204.25/206.25 229.00/231.00 250.00/252.00 273.00/275.00 1600 203.00/205.00 228.00/230.00 249.00/251.00 272.00/274.00 1715 202.75/204.75 227.50/229.50 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 (Closing Aug 3) 1715 205.25/207.25 230.50/232.50 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.57% 4.55% 4.54% 4.52% 4.48% 1100 4.57% 4.60% 4.59% 4.59% 4.56% 4.52% 1200 4.60% 4.59% 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% 4.51% 1300 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% 4.52% 1400 4.60% 4.59% 4.57% 4.56% 4.55% 4.52% 1500 4.57% 4.59% 4.57% 4.57% 4.56% 4.52% 1600 4.61% 4.59% 4.57% 4.56% 4.54% 4.50% 1715 4.61% 4.59% 4.58% 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% (Closing Aug 3) 1715 4.64% 4.60% 4.58% 4.57% 4.55% 4.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.45% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.37% 1100 4.49% 4.47% 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 1200 4.48% 4.46% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 1300 4.48% 4.47% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 1400 4.49% 4.48% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1500 4.49% 4.48% 4.48% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1600 4.47% 4.46% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 1715 4.47% 4.46% 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% (Closing Aug 3) 1715 4.50% 4.49% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5800/63.5900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com