RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 9

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% (Aug 8) 1000 01.50/01.75 00.75/00.85 00.75/00.90 04.29% 04.29% 04.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/16.50 38.25/40.25 63.25/65.25 86.50/88.50 1100 15.50/16.50 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 86.50/88.50 1200 15.50/16.50 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 86.25/88.25 1300 15.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 86.50/88.50 1400 15.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 86.25/88.25 1500 15.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 86.25/88.25 1600 15.50/17.00 38.25/40.25 63.25/65.25 86.75/88.75 1715 15.50/16.50 38.25/40.25 63.25/65.25 86.50/88.50 (Closing Aug 8) 1715 16.50/17.50 39.25/41.25 64.25/66.25 87.75/89.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.00/111.00 133.75/135.75 154.00/156.00 174.75/176.75 1100 109.00/111.00 133.75/135.75 154.25/156.25 175.00/177.00 1200 108.75/110.75 133.50/135.50 153.75/155.75 174.50/176.50 1300 109.00/111.00 133.75/135.75 154.00/156.00 174.75/176.75 1400 108.75/110.75 133.50/135.50 153.75/155.75 174.50/176.50 1500 108.75/110.75 133.50/135.50 153.75/155.75 174.50/176.50 1600 109.25/111.25 134.25/136.25 154.75/156.75 175.25/177.25 1715 109.00/111.00 133.75/135.75 154.25/156.25 175.00/177.00 (Closing Aug 8) 1715 110.25/112.25 135.25/137.25 156.00/158.00 177.00/179.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.00/200.00 222.00/224.00 242.50/244.50 265.00/267.00 1100 198.50/200.50 223.00/225.00 243.50/245.50 266.00/268.00 1200 197.75/199.75 222.00/224.00 242.50/244.50 265.00/267.00 1300 198.00/200.00 222.50/224.50 243.00/245.00 265.50/267.50 1400 198.00/200.00 222.50/224.50 243.00/245.00 265.50/267.50 1500 198.00/200.00 222.50/224.50 243.00/245.00 265.50/267.50 1600 198.75/200.75 223.00/225.00 243.50/245.50 266.00/268.00 1715 198.50/200.50 223.00/225.00 243.50/245.50 266.00/268.00 (Closing Aug 8) 1715 200.50/202.50 225.00/227.00 245.75/247.75 268.50/270.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.58% 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.44% 1100 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 1200 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% 1300 4.54% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 1400 4.53% 4.54% 4.51% 4.49% 4.47% 4.43% 1500 4.53% 4.54% 4.51% 4.49% 4.47% 4.43% 1600 4.61% 4.56% 4.53% 4.51% 4.49% 4.45% 1715 4.58% 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.44% (Closing Aug 8) 1715 4.63% 4.59% 4.56% 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 1100 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 1200 4.40% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% 1300 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 1400 4.39% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% 1500 4.39% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% 1600 4.42% 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 1715 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% (Closing Aug 8) 1715 4.45% 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8300/63.8400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com