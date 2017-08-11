RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Aug 10

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.10/03.40 00.75/00.85 02.35/02.55 04.42% 04.28% 04.47% (Aug 9) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.86% 02.86% 02.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.00 36.00/38.00 61.00/63.00 84.50/86.50 1100 13.00/14.50 36.00/38.00 61.00/63.00 84.75/86.75 1200 13.25/14.25 36.00/38.00 61.25/63.25 84.75/86.75 1300 13.25/14.25 36.00/38.00 61.25/63.25 84.75/86.75 1400 13.00/14.50 35.75/37.75 61.00/63.00 84.50/86.50 1500 13.00/14.50 35.75/37.75 61.00/63.00 84.75/86.75 1600 13.00/14.50 35.75/37.75 61.00/63.00 84.50/86.50 1715 13.00/14.50 36.00/38.00 61.25/63.25 84.75/86.75 (Closing Aug 9) 1715 15.50/16.50 38.25/40.25 63.25/65.25 86.50/88.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.25/109.25 132.25/134.25 153.00/155.00 174.00/176.00 1100 107.75/109.75 133.00/135.00 153.75/155.75 174.50/176.50 1200 107.50/109.50 132.50/134.50 153.25/155.25 174.25/176.25 1300 107.50/109.50 132.75/134.75 153.50/155.50 174.75/176.75 1400 107.25/109.25 132.50/134.50 153.25/155.25 174.25/176.25 1500 107.75/109.75 132.75/134.75 153.50/155.50 174.50/176.50 1600 107.25/109.25 132.50/134.50 153.25/155.25 174.25/176.25 1715 107.50/109.50 133.00/135.00 153.75/155.75 175.00/177.00 (Closing Aug 9) 1715 109.00/111.00 133.75/135.75 154.25/156.25 175.00/177.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.50/199.50 222.00/224.00 242.75/244.75 265.50/267.50 1100 198.25/200.25 223.00/225.00 243.75/245.75 266.50/268.50 1200 198.25/200.25 223.00/225.00 243.75/245.75 266.50/268.50 1300 198.75/200.75 223.50/225.50 244.25/246.25 267.00/269.00 1400 198.25/200.25 223.00/225.00 243.75/245.75 266.50/268.50 1500 198.25/200.25 223.00/225.00 243.75/245.75 266.50/268.50 1600 198.25/200.25 223.00/225.00 243.75/245.75 266.50/268.50 1715 199.00/201.00 224.00/226.00 245.00/247.00 268.00/270.00 (Closing Aug 9) 1715 198.50/200.50 223.00/225.00 243.50/245.50 266.00/268.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.55% 4.52% 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 1100 4.59% 4.55% 4.53% 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 1200 4.60% 4.57% 4.54% 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 1300 4.60% 4.57% 4.54% 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 1400 4.58% 4.54% 4.53% 4.51% 4.49% 4.46% 1500 4.58% 4.55% 4.53% 4.53% 4.51% 4.47% 1600 4.57% 4.54% 4.52% 4.51% 4.49% 4.46% 1715 4.59% 4.56% 4.53% 4.52% 4.50% 4.47% (Closing Aug 9) 1715 4.58% 4.56% 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.42% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 1100 4.44% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 1200 4.44% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 1300 4.45% 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 1400 4.44% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 1500 4.44% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 1600 4.43% 4.43% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 1715 4.44% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% (Closing Aug 9) 1715 4.41% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0800/64.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com