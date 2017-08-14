India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Aug 14

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 01.00/02.00 01.00/02.00 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Aug 11) 1000 03.80/04.10 02.25/02.45 01.55/01.65 04.32% 04.26% 04.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/11.00 32.00/34.00 56.75/58.75 79.75/81.75 1100 09.50/11.00 32.50/34.50 57.50/59.50 80.50/82.50 1200 09.25/10.75 32.00/34.00 57.00/59.00 80.00/82.00 1300 09.00/10.50 32.00/34.00 57.00/59.00 80.00/82.00 1400 09.00/10.50 32.00/34.00 57.00/59.00 80.00/82.00 1500 09.25/10.75 32.25/34.25 57.25/59.25 80.25/82.25 1600 08.75/10.25 31.75/33.75 56.75/58.75 79.75/81.75 1715 09.00/10.50 32.00/34.00 57.00/59.00 80.00/82.00 (Closing Aug 11) 1715 11.00/12.50 34.00/36.00 59.00/61.00 82.25/84.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.00/104.00 126.50/128.50 147.25/149.20 168.50/170.50 1100 102.75/104.75 127.25/129.25 147.75/149.75 168.75/170.75 1200 102.50/104.50 127.00/129.00 147.75/149.75 169.00/171.00 1300 102.50/104.50 127.25/129.20 148.00/150.00 169.00/171.00 1400 102.00/104.00 126.50/128.50 147.25/149.25 168.25/170.25 1500 102.50/104.50 127.00/129.00 147.75/149.75 169.00/171.00 1600 102.00/104.00 126.50/128.50 147.25/149.25 168.25/170.25 1715 102.00/104.00 126.25/128.25 146.75/148.75 167.75/169.75 (Closing Aug 11) 1715 104.50/106.50 129.00/131.00 149.75/151.75 171.00/173.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.50/194.50 217.50/219.50 238.25/240.20 261.00/263.00 1100 192.25/194.25 217.00/219.00 237.75/239.75 260.50/262.50 1200 192.75/194.75 217.50/219.50 238.25/240.25 261.00/263.00 1300 192.75/194.75 217.50/219.50 238.25/240.20 261.00/263.00 1400 191.75/193.75 216.50/218.50 237.25/239.25 260.00/262.00 1500 192.75/194.75 217.50/219.50 238.25/240.25 261.00/263.00 1600 191.75/193.75 216.50/218.50 237.25/239.25 260.00/262.00 1715 191.25/193.25 216.00/218.00 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 (Closing Aug 11) 1715 194.75/196.75 219.50/221.50 240.50/242.50 263.50/265.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 1100 4.54% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 1200 4.46% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 1300 4.45% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 1400 4.44% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 1500 4.49% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 1600 4.39% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 1715 4.44% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 4.38% 4.34% (Closing Aug 11) 1715 4.52% 4.50% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 1100 4.36% 4.37% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1200 4.37% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1300 4.37% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 1400 4.35% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.27% 1500 4.36% 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1600 4.34% 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 1715 4.33% 4.34% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 4.25% (Closing Aug 11) 1715 4.37% 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1150/64.1250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com