a day ago
India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Aug 14
#Company News
August 14, 2017 / 4:42 AM / a day ago

India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Aug 14

6 Min Read

 
              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        02.00/04.00      01.00/02.00      01.00/02.00
                02.85%           02.85%           02.85%
                                (Aug 11)            
 1000        03.80/04.10      02.25/02.45      01.55/01.65
                04.32%           04.26%           04.41%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      AUG           SEP            OCT           NOV
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  09.50/11.00    32.00/34.00   56.75/58.75   79.75/81.75
 1100  09.50/11.00    32.50/34.50   57.50/59.50   80.50/82.50
 1200  09.25/10.75    32.00/34.00   57.00/59.00   80.00/82.00
 1300  09.00/10.50    32.00/34.00   57.00/59.00   80.00/82.00
 1400  09.00/10.50    32.00/34.00   57.00/59.00   80.00/82.00
 1500  09.25/10.75    32.25/34.25   57.25/59.25   80.25/82.25 
 1600  08.75/10.25    31.75/33.75   56.75/58.75   79.75/81.75 
 1715  09.00/10.50    32.00/34.00   57.00/59.00   80.00/82.00 
                         (Closing Aug 11)
 1715  11.00/12.50    34.00/36.00   59.00/61.00   82.25/84.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      DEC            JAN            FEB            MAR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  102.00/104.00  126.50/128.50  147.25/149.20 168.50/170.50
 1100  102.75/104.75  127.25/129.25  147.75/149.75 168.75/170.75
 1200  102.50/104.50  127.00/129.00  147.75/149.75 169.00/171.00
 1300  102.50/104.50  127.25/129.20  148.00/150.00 169.00/171.00
 1400  102.00/104.00  126.50/128.50  147.25/149.25 168.25/170.25
 1500  102.50/104.50  127.00/129.00  147.75/149.75 169.00/171.00
 1600  102.00/104.00  126.50/128.50  147.25/149.25 168.25/170.25
 1715  102.00/104.00  126.25/128.25  146.75/148.75 167.75/169.75
                          (Closing Aug 11)
 1715  104.50/106.50  129.00/131.00  149.75/151.75 171.00/173.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      APR            MAY            JUN            JUL 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 192.50/194.50  217.50/219.50  238.25/240.20  261.00/263.00
 1100 192.25/194.25  217.00/219.00  237.75/239.75  260.50/262.50
 1200 192.75/194.75  217.50/219.50  238.25/240.25  261.00/263.00
 1300 192.75/194.75  217.50/219.50  238.25/240.20  261.00/263.00
 1400 191.75/193.75  216.50/218.50  237.25/239.25  260.00/262.00
 1500 192.75/194.75  217.50/219.50  238.25/240.25  261.00/263.00
 1600 191.75/193.75  216.50/218.50  237.25/239.25  260.00/262.00
 1715 191.25/193.25  216.00/218.00  236.50/238.50  259.00/261.00
                         (Closing Aug 11) 
 1715 194.75/196.75  219.50/221.50  240.50/242.50  263.50/265.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.48%    4.46%    4.43%      4.42%     4.39%   4.36%
 1100   4.54%    4.52%    4.48%      4.45%     4.42%   4.38%
 1200   4.46%    4.47%    4.45%      4.44%     4.41%   4.38%
 1300   4.45%    4.47%    4.45%      4.44%     4.42%   4.39%
 1400   4.44%    4.47%    4.44%      4.42%     4.39%   4.36%
 1500   4.49%    4.49%    4.46%      4.44%     4.41%   4.37%
 1600   4.39%    4.44%    4.43%      4.41%     4.38%   4.36%
 1715   4.44%    4.46%    4.44%      4.42%     4.38%   4.34%
                         (Closing Aug 11) 
 1715   4.52%    4.50%    4.48%      4.45%     4.42%   4.39%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.35%    4.37%    4.36%      4.34%     4.32%   4.29%
 1100   4.36%    4.37%    4.36%      4.33%     4.31%   4.28% 
 1200   4.37%    4.38%    4.36%      4.34%     4.31%   4.28% 
 1300   4.37%    4.38%    4.37%      4.34%     4.31%   4.29% 
 1400   4.35%    4.35%    4.34%      4.32%     4.29%   4.27% 
 1500   4.36%    4.37%    4.36%      4.34%     4.31%   4.28% 
 1600   4.34%    4.35%    4.34%      4.31%     4.29%   4.26%
 1715   4.33%    4.34%    4.33%      4.30%     4.28%   4.25% 
                          (Closing Aug 11) 
 1715   4.37%    4.38%    4.37%      4.34%     4.32%   4.30%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1150/64.1250 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

