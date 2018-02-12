India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Feb 12

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/03.25 01.00/02.00 00.00/01.25 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Feb 9) 1000 03.00/05.00 02.00/03.00 01.00/02.00 03.40% 03.78% 02.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.75/11.25 33.50/35.50 63.00/65.00 89.25/91.25 1100 09.75/11.25 33.50/35.50 63.00/65.00 89.25/91.25 1200 09.75/11.25 33.50/35.50 63.00/65.00 89.25/91.25 1300 09.75/11.25 33.50/35.50 63.00/65.00 89.25/91.25 1400 09.75/11.75 33.50/35.50 62.75/64.75 89.00/91.00 1500 09.75/11.25 33.50/35.50 63.00/65.00 89.25/91.25 1600 09.75/11.25 33.50/35.50 63.00/65.00 89.25/91.25 1715 09.75/11.25 33.25/35.25 62.75/64.75 89.00/91.00 (Closing Feb 9) 1715 10.75/12.25 34.50/36.50 64.00/66.00 90.25/92.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.00/160.00 178.75/180.75 1100 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.00/160.00 178.75/180.75 1200 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.00/160.00 179.00/181.00 1300 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00 1400 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00 1500 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00 1600 111.50/113.50 135.25/137.25 158.25/160.25 179.00/181.00 1715 111.25/113.25 135.00/137.00 158.00/160.00 178.75/180.75 (Closing Feb 9) 1715 112.50/114.50 136.50/138.50 159.50/161.50 180.25/182.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.25/205.25 225.75/227.75 248.75/250.75 271.50/273.50 1100 203.25/205.25 225.75/227.75 248.75/250.75 271.50/273.50 1200 203.75/205.75 226.25/228.25 249.25/251.25 272.00/274.00 1300 203.75/205.75 226.25/228.25 249.25/251.25 272.00/274.00 1400 203.75/205.75 226.25/228.25 249.25/251.25 272.00/274.00 1500 203.75/205.75 226.25/228.25 249.25/251.25 272.00/274.00 1600 203.75/205.75 226.25/228.25 249.25/251.25 272.00/274.00 1715 203.25/205.25 225.75/227.75 248.75/250.75 271.50/273.50 (Closing Feb 9) 1715 204.75/206.75 227.25/229.25 250.25/252.25 273.00/275.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.74% 5.03% 4.97% 4.82% 4.71% 4.62% 1100 4.74% 5.03% 4.97% 4.81% 4.70% 4.62% 1200 4.74% 5.03% 4.97% 4.82% 4.71% 4.62% 1300 4.74% 5.03% 4.97% 4.82% 4.71% 4.62% 1400 4.76% 5.02% 4.95% 4.81% 4.70% 4.62% 1500 4.74% 5.03% 4.97% 4.81% 4.70% 4.62% 1600 4.73% 5.03% 4.97% 4.81% 4.70% 4.62% 1715 4.71% 5.01% 4.95% 4.80% 4.69% 4.61% (Closing Feb 9) 1715 4.76% 5.03% 4.97% 4.82% 4.71% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 1100 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 1200 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 1300 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 1400 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1500 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1600 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.42% 1715 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% (Closing Feb 9) 1715 4.57% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3050/64.3150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com