February 23, 2018 / 4:45 AM / a day ago

India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Feb 23

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
1000         02.00/04.25     01.50/03.00      00.50/01.25
                02.81%          02.81%           02.81%
                              (Feb 22)            
1000         02.00/04.25     00.50/01.25      01.50/03.00
                02.81%          02.81%           02.81%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB           MAR            APR            MAY
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  00.50/01.00    22.50/24.50    50.00/52.00  73.50/75.50
 1100  00.25/01.25    23.00/25.00    50.00/52.00  73.50/75.50
 1200  00.25/01.25    23.25/25.25    50.25/52.25  74.25/76.25
 1300  00.50/01.00    23.00/25.00    50.25/52.25  74.25/76.25
 1400  00.50/01.00    22.75/24.75    50.25/52.25  73.75/75.75
 1500  00.50/01.00    23.00/25.00    50.50/52.50  74.00/76.00
 1600  00.50/01.00    22.50/24.50    50.00/52.00  73.50/75.50
 1715  00.50/01.00    22.50/24.50    49.75/51.75  73.25/75.25
                         (Closing Feb 22)
 1715  01.00/02.00    23.00/25.00    50.00/52.00  73.25/75.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUN            JUL           AUG           SEP
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  93.75/95.75   116.00/118.00 138.00/140.00 157.00/159.00
 1100  93.75/95.75   115.25/117.25 136.25/138.25 155.50/157.50
 1200  94.50/96.50   116.50/118.50 138.00/140.00 157.50/159.50
 1300  94.75/96.75   116.50/118.50 137.50/139.50 157.00/159.00
 1400  94.25/96.25   116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 156.50/158.50
 1500  94.50/96.50   116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 156.50/158.50
 1600  94.00/96.00   115.50/117.50 136.50/138.50 156.00/158.00
 1715  93.50/95.50   115.00/117.00 135.75/137.75 155.00/157.00
                         (Closing Feb 22)
 1715  93.25/95.25   114.75/116.75 135.25/137.25 154.50/156.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       OCT            NOV           DEC           JAN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  179.25/181.25 199.50/201.50 220.75/222.75  242.00/244.00
 1100  178.00/180.00 198.50/200.50 219.25/221.25  240.00/242.00
 1200  180.00/182.00 200.50/202.50 221.50/223.50  242.50/244.50
 1300  180.00/182.00 201.00/203.00 222.00/224.00  242.50/244.50
 1400  179.50/181.50 200.50/202.50 221.50/223.50  242.00/244.00
 1500  179.50/181.50 200.50/202.50 221.50/223.50  242.00/244.00
 1600  179.00/181.00 200.00/202.00 221.00/223.00  241.50/243.50
 1715  178.00/180.00 199.00/201.00 220.00/222.00  240.50/242.50
                         (Closing Feb 22)
 1715  177.25/179.25 198.00/200.00 219.50/221.50  240.50/242.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.56%    4.86%    4.52%      4.38%     4.28%   4.23%
 1100   4.65%    4.86%    4.52%      4.38%     4.26%   4.18%
 1200   4.71%    4.89%    4.57%      4.41%     4.31%   4.24%
 1300   4.66%    4.89%    4.57%      4.42%     4.31%   4.22%
 1400   4.61%    4.89%    4.54%      4.40%     4.29%   4.21%
 1500   4.66%    4.92%    4.56%      4.42%     4.29%   4.21%
 1600   4.57%    4.87%    4.53%      4.39%     4.27%   4.20%
 1715   4.57%    4.85%    4.51%      4.37%     4.26%   4.18%
                         (Closing Feb 22)
 1715   4.49%    4.77%    4.45%      4.31%     4.20%   4.12%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.17%    4.12%    4.09%      4.07%     4.05%   4.04%
 1100   4.13%    4.09%    4.07%      4.04%     4.01%   4.01%
 1200   4.19%    4.14%    4.11%      4.08%     4.06%   4.05%
 1300   4.17%    4.14%    4.12%      4.09%     4.06%   4.05%
 1400   4.17%    4.13%    4.11%      4.08%     4.05%   4.04%
 1500   4.17%    4.14%    4.12%      4.09%     4.05%   4.04%
 1600   4.15%    4.12%    4.10%      4.08%     4.04%   4.04%
 1715   4.13%    4.10%    4.09%      4.06%     4.03%   4.02%
                         (Closing Feb 22) 
 1715   4.08%    4.05%    4.03%      4.02%     4.00%   4.00%
 --------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7300/64.7400 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums    
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure    
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions   from Andhra Bank, Bank Of
Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC
Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central
Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
