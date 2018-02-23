India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Feb 23

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Feb 22) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.00 22.50/24.50 50.00/52.00 73.50/75.50 1100 00.25/01.25 23.00/25.00 50.00/52.00 73.50/75.50 1200 00.25/01.25 23.25/25.25 50.25/52.25 74.25/76.25 1300 00.50/01.00 23.00/25.00 50.25/52.25 74.25/76.25 1400 00.50/01.00 22.75/24.75 50.25/52.25 73.75/75.75 1500 00.50/01.00 23.00/25.00 50.50/52.50 74.00/76.00 1600 00.50/01.00 22.50/24.50 50.00/52.00 73.50/75.50 1715 00.50/01.00 22.50/24.50 49.75/51.75 73.25/75.25 (Closing Feb 22) 1715 01.00/02.00 23.00/25.00 50.00/52.00 73.25/75.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 93.75/95.75 116.00/118.00 138.00/140.00 157.00/159.00 1100 93.75/95.75 115.25/117.25 136.25/138.25 155.50/157.50 1200 94.50/96.50 116.50/118.50 138.00/140.00 157.50/159.50 1300 94.75/96.75 116.50/118.50 137.50/139.50 157.00/159.00 1400 94.25/96.25 116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 156.50/158.50 1500 94.50/96.50 116.00/118.00 137.00/139.00 156.50/158.50 1600 94.00/96.00 115.50/117.50 136.50/138.50 156.00/158.00 1715 93.50/95.50 115.00/117.00 135.75/137.75 155.00/157.00 (Closing Feb 22) 1715 93.25/95.25 114.75/116.75 135.25/137.25 154.50/156.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 179.25/181.25 199.50/201.50 220.75/222.75 242.00/244.00 1100 178.00/180.00 198.50/200.50 219.25/221.25 240.00/242.00 1200 180.00/182.00 200.50/202.50 221.50/223.50 242.50/244.50 1300 180.00/182.00 201.00/203.00 222.00/224.00 242.50/244.50 1400 179.50/181.50 200.50/202.50 221.50/223.50 242.00/244.00 1500 179.50/181.50 200.50/202.50 221.50/223.50 242.00/244.00 1600 179.00/181.00 200.00/202.00 221.00/223.00 241.50/243.50 1715 178.00/180.00 199.00/201.00 220.00/222.00 240.50/242.50 (Closing Feb 22) 1715 177.25/179.25 198.00/200.00 219.50/221.50 240.50/242.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.86% 4.52% 4.38% 4.28% 4.23% 1100 4.65% 4.86% 4.52% 4.38% 4.26% 4.18% 1200 4.71% 4.89% 4.57% 4.41% 4.31% 4.24% 1300 4.66% 4.89% 4.57% 4.42% 4.31% 4.22% 1400 4.61% 4.89% 4.54% 4.40% 4.29% 4.21% 1500 4.66% 4.92% 4.56% 4.42% 4.29% 4.21% 1600 4.57% 4.87% 4.53% 4.39% 4.27% 4.20% 1715 4.57% 4.85% 4.51% 4.37% 4.26% 4.18% (Closing Feb 22) 1715 4.49% 4.77% 4.45% 4.31% 4.20% 4.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.17% 4.12% 4.09% 4.07% 4.05% 4.04% 1100 4.13% 4.09% 4.07% 4.04% 4.01% 4.01% 1200 4.19% 4.14% 4.11% 4.08% 4.06% 4.05% 1300 4.17% 4.14% 4.12% 4.09% 4.06% 4.05% 1400 4.17% 4.13% 4.11% 4.08% 4.05% 4.04% 1500 4.17% 4.14% 4.12% 4.09% 4.05% 4.04% 1600 4.15% 4.12% 4.10% 4.08% 4.04% 4.04% 1715 4.13% 4.10% 4.09% 4.06% 4.03% 4.02% (Closing Feb 22) 1715 4.08% 4.05% 4.03% 4.02% 4.00% 4.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7300/64.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com