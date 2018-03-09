India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(closing)-Mar 9

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Mar 8) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.00 38.50/40.50 62.50/64.50 82.50/84.50 1100 11.50/13.00 38.50/40.50 62.50/64.50 82.50/84.50 1200 11.50/13.50 39.00/41.00 63.50/65.50 83.50/85.50 1300 11.75/13.75 39.50/41.50 64.25/66.25 84.25/86.25 1400 12.00/13.00 39.50/41.50 63.50/65.50 83.50/85.50 1500 12.00/13.00 39.50/41.50 64.50/66.50 84.50/86.50 1600 12.00/13.00 39.50/41.50 63.75/65.75 83.75/85.75 1715 12.00/13.00 39.50/41.50 64.00/66.00 84.00/86.00 (Closing Mar 8) 1715 12.50/14.00 39.50/41.50 63.50/65.50 83.50/85.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.50/105.50 124.00/126.00 142.75/144.75 165.00/167.00 1100 104.00/106.00 125.00/127.00 143.75/145.75 166.00/168.00 1200 104.75/106.75 125.50/127.50 144.25/146.25 166.50/168.50 1300 105.50/107.50 126.25/128.25 144.75/146.75 166.75/168.75 1400 104.75/106.75 125.50/127.50 144.50/146.50 167.00/169.00 1500 105.00/107.00 126.00/128.00 145.00/147.00 167.50/169.50 1600 105.25/107.25 126.00/128.00 144.75/146.75 167.00/169.00 1715 105.00/107.00 125.50/127.50 144.25/146.25 166.50/168.50 (Closing Mar 8) 1715 104.50/106.50 125.00/127.00 143.75/145.75 166.00/168.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.00/187.00 205.50/207.50 226.00/228.00 244.50/246.50 1100 186.00/188.00 206.50/208.50 227.00/229.00 245.50/247.50 1200 186.75/188.75 207.25/209.25 227.75/229.75 246.50/248.50 1300 186.75/188.75 207.25/209.25 227.50/229.50 246.00/248.00 1400 187.00/189.00 207.50/209.50 228.00/230.00 246.50/248.50 1500 187.50/189.50 208.00/210.00 228.50/230.50 247.00/249.00 1600 187.00/189.00 207.50/209.50 228.00/230.00 246.50/248.50 1715 186.50/188.50 207.00/209.00 227.50/229.50 246.00/248.00 (Closing Mar 8) 1715 186.00/188.00 206.50/208.50 227.00/229.00 245.50/247.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.84% 4.66% 4.42% 4.26% 4.14% 4.07% 1100 4.85% 4.66% 4.42% 4.27% 4.17% 4.10% 1200 4.92% 4.73% 4.48% 4.31% 4.20% 4.12% 1300 4.98% 4.78% 4.52% 4.35% 4.22% 4.14% 1400 4.96% 4.74% 4.47% 4.31% 4.19% 4.12% 1500 4.96% 4.79% 4.53% 4.34% 4.20% 4.13% 1600 4.96% 4.76% 4.49% 4.32% 4.21% 4.13% 1715 4.96% 4.77% 4.50% 4.32% 4.19% 4.11% (Closing Mar 8) 1715 4.86% 4.67% 4.43% 4.27% 4.15% 4.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.03% 4.00% 3.97% 3.94% 3.92% 3.91% 1100 4.06% 4.02% 3.99% 3.96% 3.94% 3.92% 1200 4.07% 4.04% 4.00% 3.97% 3.95% 3.94% 1300 4.08% 4.04% 4.00% 3.97% 3.95% 3.93% 1400 4.07% 4.04% 4.00% 3.97% 3.95% 3.93% 1500 4.09% 4.05% 4.01% 3.98% 3.96% 3.94% 1600 4.08% 4.04% 4.01% 3.97% 3.95% 3.93% 1715 4.06% 4.03% 3.99% 3.96% 3.94% 3.92% (Closing Mar 8) 1715 4.04% 4.00% 3.97% 3.94% 3.92% 3.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1650/65.1750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been iven in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com